Modernized Volkswagen Corrado Imagined With Golf Mk. 8 Design Influences

The Corrado holds an interesting place in Volkswagen's history. The three-door liftback coupe with 2+2 seating replaced the Scirocco as the German automaker’s halo front-wheel-drive model, and it was made exclusively by coachbuilder Karmann.
Produced from 1988 to 1995, the Corrado also benefitted from active aero in the guise of a flush-mounted rear wing that deployed at high speed to reduce lift and improve stability. VW wasn’t the first to use electrically retractable spoilers, though. Lancia did it a few years earlier with the Thema 8.32.
The sporty hatchback with Mk. 2 Golf underpinnings was also treated to a legendary engine, the VR6 that continues to be offered to this day in the U.S. specification of the Volkswagen Atlas. With 2.9 liters of displacement and 12 valves in total, the six-cylinder mill cranks out 188 horsepower (190 PS).
Volkswagen replaced the ‘Rado with the Mk. 3 Scirocco in 2008, and at the present moment, neither is available to order because Wolfsburg is pouring a lot of money into electrification as a result of stringent emissions regulations. Following the Dieselgate scandal and considering the total dominance of Tesla in the EV market, a coupe is very low on the automaker's priorities list.
But Kleber Silva did bring the Corrado back digitally, and he captured the original’s essence remarkably well. The pixel wizard started out with the front of the Mk. 8 Golf, spruced up the lower grille, combined four big alloys with low-profile tires, and worked his magic from the B-pillars back. The pop-out handles, twin exhaust, and subtle trunk lid spoiler add to the visual drama, and the same can be said about the design of the C-pillars and square-ish rear window. It’s a pretty interesting rendering, make no mistake about it.
If Volkswagen were to bring back the Corrado with the help of the MQB platform, the highest-performing version would be joined at the hip with the upcoming Golf R. Scheduled to be revealed on November 4th, the all-wheel-drive hot hatchback is expected with a 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder turbo with more than 300 horsepower on tap. There’s also talk about hybridization to the tune of 400 horsepower, but VW has yet to confirm anything in this regard.
