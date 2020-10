AWD

SUV

4Motion

Volkswagen premieres Golf novelties with clockwork precision as of late, it seems. It was September when families and adventurers found out what’s new about the Mk8 Golf Variant and Alltrack . This month it was time for a new addition to the GTI roster, with the 2021 Clubsport now equaling theGolf R in terms of pony count.Now, all that is left for the German carmaker to complete the Golf lineup is to bring the all-mighty all-wheel drive Golf R flagship on the red carpet. And, according to a teaser posted on social media by Volkswagen’s R division, that’s going to happen on November 4th, under the cover of #MissionR.Oddly enough, we are not getting anything else but a smoky depiction of the Golf R front end in the dark. A good chance for the company’s new signature lighting technology to shine, but also very short on details. Actually, the video itself is not that short – but the carmaker chooses to immediately skip to a shameless promotion of the T-Roc R Hopefully, it’s not a subliminal hint that Golf’s Mk8 R version will sport the exact same performance credentials as the feisty crossoverThat would be a demotion for the compact hot hatchback because the T-Roc R has the ubiquitous 2.0 TSI posting just 300 hp. Sure, it’s enough to make it sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds, but the current Golf R is already quicker in DSG form at 4.6 seconds.Perhaps they’re only hinting at shared technologies – the 2.0 TSI might again be used for the new iteration, alongside theall-wheel drive, and the 7-speed DSG double-clutch transmission. Secretly, we still hope the Golf R will finally make fans happy by arriving with the long-fabled 400 ps under the hood...