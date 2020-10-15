Chevrolet Bolt EV Sedan Rendering Is More Rental Car Than Tesla Model 3 Rival

4 Doug DeMuro Reviews 2021 Ford Bronco EV Prototype, Test Drive Will Have To Wait

As a brief refresher, Bolt EV sales in the United States totaled 16,418 last year or 8.9 percent down on 2018. The Model 3, by comparison, moved 158,925 units or 13.7 percent more than in the previous year. When it launched, the Boltwas rated by the Environmental Protection Agency at 238 miles (383 kilometers) while the Model 3 followed suit with 310 miles (499 kilometers) of range. Adding insult to injury, the Fremont-built sedan is more spacious, more desirable, and smarter than the golden bowtie-branded hatchback that doesn’t feature DC fast charging as standard.Thanks to a little tinkering to the cell chemistry, the Bolt EV is now capable of 259 miles (417 kilometers) or 9 percent more range than before. Despite this improvement, Chevy could hire more talented designers because the five-door urban dweller can’t be described as an appealing car.Along with the launch of the EUV faux crossover, Chevrolet will spruce up the EV for the 2022 model year. The question is, will it be enough? Could a different body style change the subcompact model’s fortunes?Pixel wizard Kleber Silva asked himself these questions too, and this gets us to the four-door sedan rendering before your eyes. It’s obviously a Bolt from the front, but the side profile and rear end in particular give this design study the visual traits of a rental car rather than a Tesla Model 3 competitor.Sedans aren’t too hot in this part of the world either, and you can blame utility vehicles for that in addition to America’s love affair with pickup trucks. As a matter of fact, global demand for this body style has dropped in 2019 to 18.85 million units, representing a downturn of 6.8 percent from 2018. Even the People’s Republic of China, which is the largest market for sedans at 51 percent of the global volume, is slowly but steadily embracing crossovers.Going forward, the Bolt EV for the 2022 model year isn’t going to wow customers away from Elon Musk's ambitious company either.Although General Motors is high and mighty about the BEV3 platform that will underpin every electric vehicle from the GMC Hummer onwards, the subcompact hatchback from Lake Orion in Michigan will soldier on with the BEV2. This electric vehicle architecture will be shared by the Bolt EUV , so don’t get your hopes up for a Tesla Model Y competitor either.As a brief refresher, Bolt EV sales in the United States totaled 16,418 last year or 8.9 percent down on 2018. The Model 3, by comparison, moved 158,925 units or 13.7 percent more than in the previous year.