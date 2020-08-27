2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Teased Along With Facelifted Chevrolet Bolt EV

Mobi X Camper Trailer Is the Mobile Base Camp Itching to Go Off-Road

EV as well as front-wheel drive instead of a dual-motor setup, the crossover-styled model is a little longer and a bit sharper in terms of styling, both at the front and rear.

On this occasion, Chevrolet let it slip that production is scheduled to start in the summer of 2021 for the hatchback as well as the faux crossover. The Bolt EUV also happens to be smarter than its sibling, promising "the industry's first true hands-free driving technology for the highway." Super Cruise is General Motors for Level 2 automation, and as you may know from the Cadillac CT6, it could be better.



On this occasion, Chevrolet let it slip that production is scheduled to start in the summer of 2021 for the hatchback as well as the faux crossover. The Bolt EUV also happens to be smarter than its sibling, promising “the industry’s first true hands-free driving technology for the highway.” Super Cruise is General Motors for Level 2 automation, and as you may know from the Cadillac CT6, it could be better.



Tesla is at the forefront of automated driving technologies although the Palo Alto-based automaker is still far off from Level 5 automation. The most affordable Model 3, for example, comes with Autopilot as standard. That means steering, accelerating, and braking automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within the electric sedan’s lane. Full Self-Driving Capability is also available for a whopping $8,000, and upcoming features include autonomous steering on city streets.



Turning our attention back to the Bolts, the hatchback is expected to receive an extensive makeover. The interior is also going to be improved, although the biggest problem is certain to remain. To the point, rear legroom is abysmal at best.



As for the Bolt EUV, remember when Chevrolet referred to the Bolt EV as a crossover? Not even the golden bowtie can make up its mind about that, but the styling differences and



Chevrolet has updated the hatchback to 66 kWh for the 2021 model year, translating to 259 miles (417 kilometers) on a charge according to the Environmental Protection Agency. At the time of writing, the 2022 refresh and Bolt EUV are rumored to feature the same lithium-ion battery from LG Chem. As the headline implies, the Bolt EUV has also been teased in order to raise the hype. Even though it has pretty much the same ground clearance as the Boltas well as front-wheel drive instead of a dual-motor setup, the crossover-styled model is a little longer and a bit sharper in terms of styling, both at the front and rear.On this occasion, Chevrolet let it slip that production is scheduled to start in the summer of 2021 for the hatchback as well as the faux crossover. The Bolt EUV also happens to be smarter than its sibling, promising “the industry’s first true hands-free driving technology for the highway.” Super Cruise is General Motors for Level 2 automation, and as you may know from the Cadillac CT6, it could be better.Tesla is at the forefront of automated driving technologies although the Palo Alto-based automaker is still far off from Level 5 automation. The most affordable Model 3, for example, comes with Autopilot as standard. That means steering, accelerating, and braking automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within the electric sedan’s lane. Full Self-Driving Capability is also available for a whopping $8,000, and upcoming features include autonomous steering on city streets.Turning our attention back to the Bolts, the hatchback is expected to receive an extensive makeover. The interior is also going to be improved, although the biggest problem is certain to remain. To the point, rear legroom is abysmal at best.As for the Bolt EUV, remember when Chevrolet referred to the Bolt EV as a crossover? Not even the golden bowtie can make up its mind about that, but the styling differences and Buick Velite 7 influences should help the EUV sell better than the otherwise bland EV. On an ending note, let’s talk about the battery.Chevrolet has updated the hatchback to 66for the 2021 model year, translating to 259 miles (417 kilometers) on a charge according to the Environmental Protection Agency. At the time of writing, the 2022 refresh and Bolt EUV are rumored to feature the same lithium-ion battery from LG Chem.

