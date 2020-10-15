Tesla Model Y Seven-Seat Option Starts Production Next Month

Mazda Shinshi Is a Concept Inspired by the Manta Ray and Japanese Culture

Starting production on 7 seater next month, initial deliveries early December — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2020 When asked about updates on the seven-seat Model Y by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley on Twitter, the head honcho of the Palo Alto-based automaker replied that “initial deliveries” are scheduled for “early December” in the United States. What comes as a bit of a surprise is the U.S. configurator that reads “available in 2021.”Whatever the correct timing may be, the option is listed at $3,000 as it’s always been. “Will the three-row seats face forward or are we going to get Model S-inspired jump seats?” Regarding that question, opinions vary a lot depending on who you ask.Teardown expert Sandy Munro thinks that we’ll get rear-facing seats thanks to the design of the mounting brackets, but lest we forget, Tesla did show a rendering of the three-row option at the Model Y reveal event. As you can tell from the main photo of this write-up, the smaller sibling of the Model X will get front-facing seats.Don’t expect too much legroom, though, because the Model Y isn’t huge. It’ll be a tight squeeze for adults, and even for kids, the three-row seats may be hard on their legs on the long haul. You also have to consider the sloping roofline of the all-electric crossover, rendering the rear seats pointless for taller peeps like Doug DeMuro.As before, U.S. customers are given a choice between all-wheel-drive Long Range and Performance variants for the Model Y. The more affordable option - starting at $49,990 - is also the most efficient at 316 miles (509 kilometers) of EPA-rated driving range. Level up to the more expensive fellow, and $59,990 gets you a crossover that tops 155 mph (250 kph) and shoots to 60 miles per hour in merely 3.5 seconds.