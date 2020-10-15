Tesla vs. Lucid Air Rivalry Heats Up, Elon Musk Tweets About Cheaper Model S

Even though production is scheduled to start next year and deliveries are planned for the spring of 2021, the Lucid Air is one of the greatest disruptors in the EV world at the present moment. It’s such a big deal that Elon Musk couldn’t sit on the sidelines, looking at the up-and-coming rival steal the spotlight.
First of all, Lucid announced a starting price of $69,900 for the “elemental version” of the four-door sedan after the $7,500 federal tax credit that Tesla no longer offers. It promises 406 miles (653 kilometers) between charging stops, 480 horsepower, and three years of Electrify America charging.
“The gauntlet has been thrown down” tweeted Musk upon hearing these stats. “The prophecy will be fulfilled,” whatever that may mean, but the big news is that Tesla decided to slash the pricing for the Model S to $69,420.
Let that sink in, then remember that we’ve talked about a $3,000 cut for the Long Range Plus and Performance a few days ago. Slashing the price again from $71,990 to $69,420 translates to a reduction of $2,570 for the entry-level configuration, which is impressive whichever way you look at it.
Competition is healthy in the automotive industry, and as far as Tesla is concerned, it was about time for someone to make the Palo Alto-based automaker reconsider its position at the top of the EV segment. Elon has called the bluff, but there’s no denying Lucid won’t rest on its laurels either.
As ever, the Model S Long Range Plus is available in a choice of five colors for the body shell, offers 402 miles (647 kilometers) at most, and it’s capable of 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour) on full song. Acceleration isn’t too bad either at 3.7 seconds to 60 mph, but Tesla can do better than that.
The Performance version – which doesn’t benefit from the price cut of the Long Range Plus – shoots to 60 in 2.3 seconds for the princely price of $91,990. Coming next year with 4680 cells and the all-new structural battery, the Plaid option that costs $139,990 is listed with a sub-2-second sprint.
