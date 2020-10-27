2022 GMC Hummer Design Fix Proposes RX-8 Suicide Doors and Short Wheelbase

Proposing alternative designs for brand new or iconic cars can be considered a trademark form of YouTube entertainment for the artist known as TheSketchMonkey. Today, he examined the new GMC Hummer, found it lacking in some areas, and suggested changes that GM is unlikely to ever consider. They are fun, though.
Everybody has an opinion about the new Hummer. It doesn't appear so at first glance, but we're dealing with a radical departure from the H3 era - an all-electric 4-door monster pickup.
This digital artist believes there are two main problems with the 2022 GMC product, namely the length of the wheelbase and the fact that the front and back look about the same. Of course, you could argue these features are intentional, as they're based on some of the most popular pickups right now.
TheSketchMonkey starts with a cool shot where the Hummer is surfing some dunes, moving the rear portion to create a shorter wheelbase. After that, he creates a thicker, sportier C-pillar, which is a feature you often see on pickup concepts and almost never makes it into production.
Instead of the practical 4-door body, the 2022 Hummer is re-designed to accommodate tiny suicide doors at the back. The artist calls this a Mazda RX-8 feature, but fans of modern classics will probably remember a bunch of other cars that had them. The most obvious one is a Toyota FJ Cruiser, but there's also cavernous Honda Element.
Of course, General Motors is aware that real customers wouldn't buy a feature like this. Right now, the truck and SUV markets are all about full-size models with all the features imaginable. You can't put TVs in the back if the passengers are rubbing their foreheads on the front seat headrests.
In any case, Photoshop fans probably can learn a thing or two from this clip, like how to get rid of door handles using the stamp tool. So, enjoy the video and tell us what you think of the Hummer design.
