Amazing Restoration Work Brings Back Original Glam to This Rare Pre-War Yacht

A living piece of history, a Hollywood star, and a work of art in terms of restoration – Malahne is all that and so much more. Once an ultra-glamorous motor yacht, this unique vessel changed several wealthy owners before ending up nearly abandoned. Thankfully, it was reborn like the Phoenix almost a decade ago, and it is currently a high-end charter yacht with a charming custom tender matching its golden-era style.
$167,000 could get you a relaxing week onboard a fancy modern yacht that feels like a floating resort. For the same amount, though, you could live a truly memorable experience at sea, where the past and present blend seamlessly. This is the promise of cruising onboard Malahne – a historic pleasure craft that has survived since the 1930s, underwent major transformations in the '80s, and returned to its original splendor in the 2000s. A living legend with a glamorous past, Malahne is a work of art that doesn't sacrifice modern comfort.
The 2016 prestigious World Superyacht Award for Best Realignment went to Pendennis. The previous year, the UK-based shipyard had completed one of the most complex restoration projects in the industry. After nearly two and half years, the 165-foot (50 meters) classic yacht Malahne hit the waves in March 2015. This was both an old and a new yacht. Initially built in 1937, it was radically transformed into a "modern" pleasure craft decades later. The current owner's goal was to revert the vessel back to its original look while modernizing it in terms of technology.
Designed by the legendary Charles E. Nicholson of Camper & Nicholsons, Malahne was custom-built for a wealthy owner, also known as a passionate yachtsman. William Lawrence Stephenson, the co-founder of the famous Woolworth retail chain in Britain, names his two beloved yachts, Velsheda and Malahne, after his daughters. Velsheda combined the first letters of Velma, Sheila, and Daphne, while Malahne combined the last ones, hence its unusual name.
The Saudi sheik, who became Malahne's new owner in the '80s, decided to modernize it with a focus on generous accommodation. Decades after that, the old beauty was left without an owner, metaphorically drifting away on the market. Luckily, the reputable yacht brokerage company Edmiston had kept an eye on it since the early 2000s and eventually found a perfect new owner, sharing the same desire to restore Malahne's old-era charm.
In fact, the owner asked the naval architects at Pendennis to make the ship look as if it had never changed ownership. A complex team of experts worked on this large-scale restoration, including classic yacht expert G.L. Watson & Co. and famous Art Deco expert Guy Oliver from Oliver Laws.
It took six months just to find and select the remaining original elements onboard. The rest was rebuilt, restructured, and redecorated in the spirit of the 1930s. The team at G.L. Watson used the yacht's original drawings to restore its aluminum superstructure. At the same time, Oliver combined custom-made furniture inspired by the '30s with gorgeous antique pieces from the same era.
The crew accommodation area was redesigned entirely to the era's specific layout. Seven cabins accommodate up to 11 crew members, with personal quarters for the captain and two officers.
Guests also get to enjoy lavish exterior areas, perfect for sun lounging and al-fresco dining. The main salon is like time traveling to 1937 – precious details such as Baccarat crystal, Willer porcelain, and an authentic silver cutlery collection from that same year perfectly blend in with the rich wood panels and massive furniture.
The yacht's accompanying tender also reflects exquisite attention to detail. More than a luxury boat, the 7.5-meter (24.6 feet) Cockwells tender is a bespoke creation matching the pre-war style. Made of precious Brazilian mahogany with refined maple trimming, this high-class tender also boasts high-speed cutting through the waves at 35 knots (40 mph/65 kph). It can comfortably transport up to eight guests from ship to shore during summer. A modern Rib of the same size replaces it during the cold season. In response to contemporary expectations, the restored yacht also carries a wide option of water toys.
During the war, Malahne went from a glamorous cruiser across the Atlantic to a rugged military vessel (it even played an important part in the evacuation of Dunkirk). When a Hollywood movie producer bought it in the early '60s, Malahne entered the most spectacular chapter of its life. It became a movie star, notoriously linked to popular films such as the 1962 "Lawrence of Arabia" and the 1973 "Last Cruise on the Sheila." At the same time, it was the equivalent of today's celebrity superyachts, where the rich and famous of the time would hang out on the French Riviera.
Malahne can now accommodate ten guests across six elegant staterooms. The master suite is as decadent as you'd expect, boasting the finest fabrics and furniture. The majestic bed and private lobby are matched in style by an opulent, marble-clad bathroom with a full-size bathroom. The main deck also houses a single en-suite cabin, while the other four cabins with flexible layouts sit on the lower deck.
As for Malahne's current performance, twin Caterpillar engines propel it at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph), with advanced additions such as zero-speed stabilizers making the ride more enjoyable for modern taste. The 86-year-old yacht is perfectly equipped to handle extensive voyages, meeting current standards for large yachts and being fully classed by Lloyd's Register (the number one classification society).