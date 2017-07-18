Alpine SUV Likely Coming In 2019 With Borrowed Platform

There’s been talk about a high-riding utility vehicle since before the official unveiling of the A110, and the rumors aren’t willing to die off. The latest development on the subject comes from an Auto Express
story titled “The Alpine SUV is coming!”
Thing is, nothing is official as of yet.
The publication draws an opaque picture on the Alpine SUV
, speaking about the alleged model in broad terms. Expected be inspired by the A110 and to rival the likes of the Porsche Macan, the yet-unnamed model is rumored to use a platform sourced from Renault-Nissan, Infiniti, or even Mercedes-Benz. So to speak, nobody is sure what sort of underpinnings to expect from the performance-oriented compact luxury crossover SUV.
Based on a report from the French automotive media, the most likely vehicle architecture is that of the three-pointed star’s compact platform
that will serve as the basis for the next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class. Regardless of what the finer details promise, the Alpine SUV needs to be a featherweight if the automaker intends to deliver a world-class performer.
Auto Express also moots a starting price of £40,000, which is almost six grand less than an entry-level Porsche Macan
. At the same time, it would pricier than the Jaguar F-Pace and Alfa Romeo Stelvio. When all is said and done, how would bode with you if Alpine were to develop an SUV?
The purist in me would boo and hiss the decision to kingdom come, but the cool-headed me tell otherwise. For an automaker to survive in this cutthroat business segment, especially a specialized marque such as Alpine, it’s utmost necessary to come up with a cash cow that will bring the dollar bills in to keep the company afloat from a financial standpoint.
In the real world, an Alpine SUV
certainly makes sense. And if you want Alpine to continue making cars such as the modern iteration of the A110, jumping on the sport utility bandwagon is a must.