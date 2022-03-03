All-Original 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Flexes Matching-Numbers 440, Untouched

1969 was the second year on the market for the Charger R/T, and just like before, it was offered as standard with the 440 (7.2-liter) Magnum, while the almighty 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi was an option.
The production of the 1969 Charger included a little over 89,000 units, and the R/T accounted for fewer than 19,000 units. More surprising, however, is that only a few of them were fitted with the Hemi engine, as some estimates indicate this engine was installed on approximately 430 Dodge Chargers.
This means most of the R/Ts were powered by the 440, and the model we’re highlighting today makes no exception.
But there’s more good news about the car.
First and foremost, it looks like it spent a great amount of time in storage, and yet, its metal problems don’t seem to be the end of the world. Fixing everything should be an easy job for someone with solid experience in the restoration business, though there’s no doubt this Charger requires a lot of improvements both outside and inside.
eBay seller brijomicha emphasizes it’s an XS Charger, so the VIN should decode to the R/T trim.
The car is entirely original, and the even better news is that it has never been restored. The owner guarantees it’s an untouched Charger that flexes all the parts it was born with, including the matching-numbers 440 big block under the hood.
Unfortunately, the engine is no longer running, though no other specifics were provided. It’s hard to tell if it can be saved or not, and this is why any potential buyer is recommended to go check the car in person before committing to a purchase.
This Charger wouldn’t sell at auction but comes with a fixed price, and without a doubt, finding a buyer will be quite a challenge (no pun intended). The asking price is no more, no less than $55,000.
