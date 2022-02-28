1968 Dodge Charger R/T Flexes Rare Paint, Matching-Numbers 440

1968 was a pretty good year for the Charger, as the production output skyrocketed to approximately 96,000 units, with the numbers staying strong in 1969 as well.
However, the production of the Charger dropped in 1970 when Dodge launched the Challenger coupe, with the company ending up building just 46,000 units.
The R/T wasn’t necessarily the most appealing model for Dodge fans out there in 1968. The base model accounted for over 80 percent of the sales, even though the R/T allowed customers to go for more powerful engines, including the 440 Magnum and the famous 426 Hemi.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the Charger R/T wasn’t a monster that many people dreamed to own. It was, and the model that we have here proves exactly why.
Not only does it come with a very rare paint, as only a couple hundred Charger R/Ts were painted in silver for this model year, but the car also flexes the original matching-numbers 440 muscle in a pretty good shape.
As you can easily guess, the car has already been restored, but eBay seller andurh_19 says some additional refinements here and there are still required. It’s working fine most of the time, as you can see in the video embedded below, but anyone aiming for a mint shape should focus on additional TLC.
As everybody would expect, such a rare Charger doesn’t sell for cheap. But what’s more surprising is that despite a hefty price, there are lots of people out there willing to spend big bugs on the car, with the eBay auction currently getting close to 40 bids.
However, the top bid that’s now at $70,000 isn’t enough to unlock the reserve, so the Internet must do better before this Charger finds another owner. The auction is scheduled to come to an end in approximately 6 days, and you can see the Charger in person in Stafford Springs, Connecticut.
