1970 Dodge Charger R/T Flexes Historic Photos, Was Used to Pull a Camper

Barn finds rarely bring back a car in mint condition, as vehicles sitting for years end up dealing with the typical metal issues, missing parts, and broken engines.
But this 1970 Charger R/T seems to be making an exception, of course, if it’s indeed a barn find, as eBay seller brhof-34 claims in a recent listing.
This Dodge Charger is, at least in theory, a project car, though everything seems to suggest it’s ready for a new adventure with just minor TLC.
Not only does it already run and drive properly without any leaks or rattles, but everything seems to be working exactly as expected, including the lights and the turn signals. Furthermore, it comes with extra options installed by the folks over at White Bear Dodge in Minnesota (the dealer who shipped the car), including leaf springs and a trailer receiver hitch.
In case you’re wondering why the need for the latter, it’s because this was the main use of the Charger in the first place. The owner explains the car was purchased specifically to pull a camper to travel, with the odometer now showing 70,000 miles (112,500 km).
The engine under the hood is a little beast, so there’s no doubt it was totally capable of serving this purpose. It’s a 440 (7.2-liter) V8 (apparently installed in the early ‘80s to replace the original unit), and as said, it comes in nearly perfect condition, making this Charger a pretty solid choice for anyone interested in very thrilling weekend drives.
One of the best things about the car is that it comes with plenty of documentation since new, including some historic photos shot throughout all these years.
It’s hard to be surprised this Charger is already an eBay sensation, so the auction has received no less than 35 bids in just a few hours since its debut. The top offer surpassed the $27,000 threshold, but the reserve isn’t unlocked just yet.
This Dodge Charger is, at least in theory, a project car, though everything seems to suggest it’s ready for a new adventure with just minor TLC.
Not only does it already run and drive properly without any leaks or rattles, but everything seems to be working exactly as expected, including the lights and the turn signals. Furthermore, it comes with extra options installed by the folks over at White Bear Dodge in Minnesota (the dealer who shipped the car), including leaf springs and a trailer receiver hitch.
In case you’re wondering why the need for the latter, it’s because this was the main use of the Charger in the first place. The owner explains the car was purchased specifically to pull a camper to travel, with the odometer now showing 70,000 miles (112,500 km).
The engine under the hood is a little beast, so there’s no doubt it was totally capable of serving this purpose. It’s a 440 (7.2-liter) V8 (apparently installed in the early ‘80s to replace the original unit), and as said, it comes in nearly perfect condition, making this Charger a pretty solid choice for anyone interested in very thrilling weekend drives.
One of the best things about the car is that it comes with plenty of documentation since new, including some historic photos shot throughout all these years.
It’s hard to be surprised this Charger is already an eBay sensation, so the auction has received no less than 35 bids in just a few hours since its debut. The top offer surpassed the $27,000 threshold, but the reserve isn’t unlocked just yet.