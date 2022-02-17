1968 Dodge Charger Found in a Building Sees Daylight After 40 Years, Bad V8 News

Say what you want about the 1968 Charger, but you can’t deny it was a cool car. And Dodge tried its best to make it the right choice for everybody, no matter if the potential buyer was interested in an economical companion to go to the supermarket or a V8-powered monster capable of insane performance.
This is why the ’68 Charger was offered with both six-cylinders and V8 units, as this was an approach that just made sense at that point, not only for Dodge but for its rivals too.
However, not a lot of Chargers ended up seeing the daylight with a six-cylinder unit under the hood, and it’s pretty obvious why.
On the other hand, those who wanted to experience the V8 adrenaline rush had several units to choose from, including the famous 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi with 425 horsepower.
The Charger we’re highlighting today no longer has an engine under the hood, but on the other hand, it has something other 1968 models don’t: a very solid condition after spending no more, no less than 4 decades in storage.
eBay seller rollltide1 says they originally approached the owner of the car with a purchase offer many years ago, but the car wasn’t for sale at that point. The owner eventually changed their mind, so the Charger got to see the daylight once again after no less than 40 years.
The rust seems to be mostly on the surface, though some parts, such as the quarters, might need to be replaced completely.
The lack of an engine is clearly the biggest drawback, but on the other hand, if you’re interested in a restomod, this is no longer such a big loss anyway.
The Charger has attracted the attention of so many people out there, with the auction already recording over 40 bids in just a few hours online. The top $7,600 offer, however, isn’t enough to unlock the reserve.
