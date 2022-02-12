1970 Dodge Charger Found in a Garage After 40 Years, Incredible All-Original Survivor

Sales of the Charger skyrocketed in 1968, with Dodge building approximately 96,000 units for this model year alone. It was a record that not even the parent company itself expected, especially after the moderate success of the previous models.
However, this exciting performance didn’t last long, as after the 89,000 units produced in 1969, the output dropped to no less than 46,000 cars a year later.
Many believe the decline happened after this model was cannibalized by the Challenger coupe, though at the same time, the Charger continued to have a fanbase of its own in the States.
And the 1970 model that we have here shows exactly why.
Let’s start with what the eyes can see and tell you that everything on this Charger looks impressive, as the paint seems almost flawless (obviously based purely on the photos shared on eBay by seller romanzaripov). The paint is still the one that was sprayed in the factory, the owner guarantees.
Now let’s proceed to the surprising bits.
This Charger is a barn find, as the car was found sitting in the garage where it was parked back in 1982. And if you believe a vehicle stored for 40 years would turn into a rust bucket, this Charger proves otherwise.
The car is also fully unrestored, and it sports only original metal except for the trunk floor. There’s absolutely no rust, so whoever took care of this Charger while it was in storage knew exactly what they were doing.
Unfortunately, few specifics have been shared on the engine under the hood, though we know it’s a V8 that’s still starting and running properly.
But at the end of the day, this is a barn find that we almost never come across, and without a doubt, it’ll sell for big bucks. The owner isn’t willing to let it go for less than $70,000, but on the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled for other possible deals.
