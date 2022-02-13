Brash Dodge Charger on 32s Has the 'How Many Speakers Does It Fit' Pack

More on this:

1 2023 Dodge Charger Arrives Digitally Curvy and Sporting “V12” Hellephant Oomph

2 Tuned Dodge Charger Scat Pack Races Challenger Hellcat, Loser Learns Painful Lesson

3 Hummer H2 on 32-Inch Wheels Is Here to Make You Laugh, and So Are Others

4 Jeep Grand Cherokee Taps Into Its Horse Carriage Side, Has Ridiculous Turning Radius

5 Dodge Charger on 32-Inch Wheels Looks Like a Horse Carriage, Bar the Pulling Power