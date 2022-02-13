Brash Dodge Charger on 32s Has the 'How Many Speakers Does It Fit' Pack

There are literally countless ways to ruin a perfectly good car, and strange enough, one particular Nissan GT-R that we wrote about last year comes to mind when thinking about it.
Nonetheless, while that may be a good way to make your ride more visible, it actually pales (if we can say that) next to the new-age donk-wannabes. For some reason, fitting a car with wheels that would look better on a horse carriage, often chopping the heck out of it in the process, seems like the logical approach for some people.
We’ve seen numerous such examples, born in different eras, which had one thing in common: a ridiculous turning radius. As a matter of fact, we also covered this Dodge Charger last summer, focusing on the brash 32-inch wheels, unicorn puke-like finish, and rose gold accents. What we weren’t able to do back then, though, was tell you about the interior, because the person holding the camera couldn’t get close enough.
Another short video of the same build, which made its way to the web earlier this week, however, takes care of this aspect too. The clip starts by showing the Charger at a gas station and then quickly moves on to the cabin, which has black leather upholstery and some orange accents. But the truly in-your-face mod here is the ‘listen to me’ audio system, comprising more speakers than we were able to count.
A very uncomfortable music festival on wheels with limited space for occupants, it has numerous speakers in the custom door cards, and more on the back seat. Could it hide additional speakers in the trunk or more likely big subwoofers? Probably, yet that doesn’t make the whole car less controversial. But what is your opinion on it? Is it a yay or a nay? You already know where this writer stands, so feel free to hit the comments area and tell us what you think about it.
