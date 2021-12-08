Jeep Grand Cherokee Taps Into Its Horse Carriage Side, Has Ridiculous Turning Radius

Move over, everyone, because this Jeep Grand Cherokee needs to take a right, subsequent to making a U-turn. You see, this wouldn’t have been such a big deal, if the owner wouldn’t have made it look like a horse carriage. However, since it has some ridiculous mods, the turning radius is just as absurd.
Why anyone would give their ride oversized alloys and thin tires, sometimes cutting into the fenders to make them fit, is beyond our comprehension, but this trend is becoming common in some parts of the world (yes, America, we’re looking at you!).
Supposedly 32 inches in diameter, the multi-spoke wheels have a black and silver finish, matching the overall looks of this fourth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee. The SUV, which came out sometime between 2010 and 2021, has privacy glass and is all black, save for the chrome accents that can be seen all over, from the grille to the door handles, and window surrounds.
The spec is definitely not bad at all, but those alloys are. And since looks are more important to the owner than having a normal vehicle that is actually comfortable and can go around the corner with ease, it probably won’t return to its original condition anytime soon. On the bright side, no puddle is deep enough for it, if it’s willing to get dirty, though it might be too tall for some underground garages.
As ridiculous as this trend is, it pales next to the squatting one. Starting December 1, however, this mod has been banned in North Carolina, and we hope that other U.S. states take similar measures soon. While they’re at it, they might want to consider banning the oversized wheel trend too, and we also have a few other things that should be added to the list. Good thing we’re not responsible for passing bills, otherwise you would not see small crossovers anymore.
