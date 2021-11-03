From Donks to a VW Touareg on Massive Wheels, Florida Car Gathering Has ’Em All

The ’19 thing’ may have put a pin in some of the world’s biggest car shows, but true petrolheads constantly get together to admire their custom rides, which can feature pretty much anything, from insanely powerful engines to jacked up designs and oversized wheels.
As the car world has never been so diverse, the sky is pretty much the limit when it comes to mods, and this is clearly visible in the video embedded at the bottom of the page. Shot in Florida at an undisclosed date, during a local gathering, it shows numerous vehicles, most of which bear their owners’ signature.
Whether we are talking about a pure donk, a truck with way more inches under its belly and additional tweaks to help it cope with more arduous terrains, a vehicle that can get the party started anywhere it goes, or a murdered out machine, it has them all. It also shows a very controversial Volkswagen Touareg, which looks more like a horse carriage, bar the pulling power, than a decent SUV.
A U.S.-spec, first-generation example, which means that it saw the light of day between 2002 and 2010, it sports a massive wheelset. The multi-spoke alloys, with a shiny chrome finish, are probably around 30 inches or so in diameter, and since they are so big, they required some body chopping in order to fit under the arches, together with those ultra-slim tires.
These mods have turned it into a grocery-getter with a very stiff ride, to the point where we reckon that its owner doesn’t want to do much driving in it. They apparently don’t want to be seen either, hence the dark tinted windows. By the looks of it, they might not be done with this old Touareg. But we’d better stop here and let you watch the actual video, which is almost 10 minutes long.
