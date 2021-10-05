Florida Dealership Is Packed With JDM Cars

How would you describe the 25-year import rule that's in effect in the United States of America? Was it a good idea or a terrible one? Is it worth waiting as much as 25 years to drive the car of your dreams? Also, does it make sense to pay more on a car that's almost three decades old, than on a brand new Corvette?
Petrolheads can be confusing to the vast majority of people. Because most of us would rather drive a sports car that was built in the '90s, than a brand new vehicle. Some of the coolest Japanese cars ever built were banned in the United States of America, as per the 25-year import rule. But it's almost 2022, which means you can now legally own and drive some of those vehicles. Well, at least the ones that were built before 1996.
Someone spotted the business opportunity, and that's how Craft Sports INC popped up in Naples, Florida. Any GT-R enthusiast will have heard the name before, as the brand started in Japan in 1995. But now, American citizens can walk into a dealership filled with JDM vehicles, on their home ground. There's also the option of scanning the Japanese auction sites, as many people have done so far. But how does that stack up to the real-life buying experience?
The company's inventory is filled mainly with GT-Rs, but they do occasionally bring in cars like the Supra, RX-7, or NSX. The Skyline R32 seems to be the most common item in stock, with prices ranging from $45,995 up to $109,995. That's more than you'd pay for a brand new Corvette. But for that kind of money, you do have access to a car that's probably packing north of 800 horsepower and a bunch of other goodies.
There are a few Subarus you can look at as well, but how does a 1995 Toyota Soarer sound like? Although it does seem a bit too expensive, this one doesn't have a V8 inside. Instead, it uses a 2.5-liter, 1JZ engine, which should make it perfect for drifting! Although you can't legally import an R34 into the United States right now, the company does note that you can buy one through them. But you'll have to pay for storage until the time is right to ship it over.
