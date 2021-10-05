5 Data Shows Young Drivers Get Most Benefits From Crash Avoidance Technology

More on this:

Kia Forte GT With Cat-Back Exhaust Sounds More Like It

Pretty much the American sibling of the Kia Ceed from Europe, the Forte is a no-frills compact sedan with plenty of standard kit. This includes 8.0-inch media with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as 147 horsepower from the base 2.0-liter mill. Higher up, the South Korean automaker sweetens the deal with a 201-horsepower turbo motor. 8 photos



Panda Motorworks of St. Louis can rectify this problem with their XForce cat-back exhaust upgrade, which includes three-inch stainless pipework and a hot-dog resonator in the center. Currently priced at $899 excluding shipping and installation, the aftermarket system boasts four slant-cut tips, a straight-through setup for maximum aural pleasure, and a Varex-type muffler.



The muffler integrates remote-controlled valves that elevate the sound of the 1.6-liter powerplant from quiet to loud at the press of a button. For a four-cylinder turbo developed with one eye on gas mileage and the other on performance, the aftermarket exhaust definitely makes a difference.



The vehicle in the featured video also flexes a cold air intake from AEM, which costs $389.99 at the moment of reporting. Also compatible with the Hyundai Veloster, the induction system integrates an air filter that may last as much as 100,000 miles (160,934 kilometers) before cleaning is required.



It’s also worth mentioning this car boasts HKS M45 Super Fire racing spark plugs ($114,99 per set) and a RaceChip GTS tuning module ($499 standalone or $559 including the smartphone app). The piggyback control module offers seven tuning maps out of the box and promises up to 20-percent better miles to the gallon in addition to a two-year warranty for the engine.



