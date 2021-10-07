2022 Geneva International Motor Show Already Canceled Due to Pandemic Issues

With the global pandemic still a major issue across numerous countries, the organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show have announced that they decided to cancel the 2022 edition of the event. Despite the cancellation of next year's edition with six months to spare, the organizers are confident in the success of the 2023 edition.
As many of you probably already know, the Geneva International Motor Show used to be held each year in March. The event had several days dedicated to the media and industry professionals, after which the event then switched its direction to the public.
The 2020 edition of the Geneva International Motor Show was canceled at the last minute in late February 2020, with just days to spare before the visitors were supposed to be flying in. At the time, everyone was caught off-guard by pandemic restrictions, and there were no traditional crowds at the automakers' stands.
The 2021 edition of the Geneva Motor Show was also canceled, but this time, it was because of the “financial consequences.” At the time of the announcement, in June 2020, the organizers requested aid from the State of Geneva, but the request was denied. Moreover, several important participants had negative replies to the survey made by the event organizers.
In other words, numerous exhibitors told the organizers that they do not plan to attend the 2021 edition of the Geneva International Motor Show. Without enough paying exhibitors to cover a sufficient area of the display center, hosting the event was not justified from a financial perspective.
As Euronews reports, the 2022 edition of the Geneva Motor Show will not happen because of continued travel restrictions, which would affect those wanting to attend, as well as the global semiconductor shortage, which brings another set of uncertainties to manufacturers’ tables.
Sandro Mesquita, the CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show, explained that “Covid-19 uncertainties made it impossible for many exhibitors to make a firm commitment to attend the 2022 edition.”
Unfortunately for countless people, canceling an event also affects small business owners in and around the Swiss city, who relied on the increased number of people in the area during the event to support themselves and their families. Sadly, the same happens across the world to every area where events with large crowds used to take place each year.
