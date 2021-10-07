Indian eFTR Mini Is Yet Another Miniature, FTR750-Themed Electric Bike

There’s no better way of getting humans used to something than to expose them to things from a very young age. For instance, the present-day changes in the automotive industry, centered around electric drives, could take a while to really alter things for our generation, but the next one should be fully accustomed to them by the time they come of age.
Knowing this, American bike maker Indian is jumping head-on into the fray with the launch this week of the eFTR Mini, a bike for children based on the eFTR that came onto the scene about one year ago.
Just like its more capable sibling, the Mini is styled like the FTR750 race bike that has been a dominant machine in the American Flat Track championship for years. The new one also comes with two riding modes, low and high, being suitable for children between 8 and 13 years in the former configuration, and for over 13 years in the latter.
Whereas the first eFTR came with a 36-volt rechargeable battery (140 minutes of range in low mode at 10 mph/16 kph, and 65 minutes in the high mode at 15 mph/24 kph), the Mini is a tad less capable, hence the name.
The steel tube frame holds a 24-volt rechargeable battery that can only power the thing along for 30 minutes at 22.5 kph (14 mph) in high mode, and for an undisclosed period of time at 16 kph (10 mph) in low mode.
“The eFTR Mini is the perfect choice for so many riders and loyal Indian Motorcycle customers looking to share their passion for riding with the children in their lives,” said in a statement Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle.
“With the eFTR Mini added to our lineup, we’re providing an accessible youth offering to accommodate aspiring two-wheel riders.”
Prices for the eFTR Mini were not announced, but for reference, the more capable one retails from $749.99.
