2019 Geneva Motor Show Sneak Peak

The 89th edition of the Geneva International Motor Show will open its doors to the public on March 7. Two days prior to that, media presentations of all the novelties to show at the Palexpo will be made. Barely enough time, it seems, to get things in order.
There’s a lot of work going on at the moment at the site of the event, with crowds of people trying to put the finishing touches on the carmakers' stands. Despite all the commotion, photographers have made their way in, taking shots of some of the great cars to be shown this year.

In the gallery above, you’ll see everything from wooden crates and mops to Formula E cars and a giant Peugeot Lion. The photos are clean, unedited, to show you how it feels to be on the floor of a major world auto show, prior to its opening.

Officially, this year’s event will be one to remember, with “numerous designers of supercars presenting for the first time in Geneva.” Regular cars will be there too, albeit the number of high-profile premieres in this segment seems a tad smaller than the one of 2018.

Concept cars, especially electric, connected and autonomous, will be a dime a dozen in the Swiss city.

In all, the event will host in excess of 900 cars from established carmakers, tuners and designers, with more than 150 of them at their first public outing. Organizers expect more than 660,000 visitors to the show.

The big absentees of the Geneva Motor Show are Ford and Volvo. The latter will somehow be present though as its Polestar offshoot. Their absence will be more than made up for by the 26 new exhibitors, including one of China’s biggest companies, Changan.

Throughout the show, autoevolution will be bringing you photos from the venue, showing the hottest and less so cars of the year.
