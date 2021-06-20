Nissan GT-R Civic Edition Has SH Written in Front of IT

5 Innocent Nissan GT-R and Silverado Get Sucker-Punched by Trailer-Dropped F-Type

Remember how you used to tune your cars in Need For Speed when you were younger, and how what you once thought to be cool now looks ridiculous? It’s called growing up, though puberty has yet to hit the owner of this Nissan GT-R , who is still fond of those wacky designs, years later. 11 photos



With so many aftermarket bits and pieces fitted to it, such as the extras on the roof and rear windows, big side skirts and lots of stickers, and probably other stuff that we are not aware of, it looks like it went on a shopping spree while being under the influence.



The weirdest thing, as if the whole car wasn’t odd enough, is that the rear bumper seems to have come from a



We do not know the answer to all the why, where, when and how questions, as the said vehicle appeared in



Still, we reckon that it could be unmaimed without too much elbow grease, as everything can come off. With little effort, a skillful person could bring it back to its initial glory, yet not before testing their web surfing abilities if the OEM parts are gone. But that shouldn’t be too hard, as, after all, we are looking at a car that came out initially in 2007, replacing the



So, which one do you think looks worse, the Dodge Challenger 'Louis Vuitton' or this GT-R?