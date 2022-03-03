Numbers-Matching 1969 BMW R69S Looks Sublime After an Invigorating Restoration

If you want to look astonishingly classy while you’re out on the road, this is the sort of bike you’ll want to get.
This article's photo gallery introduces us to a 1969 BMW R69S that’s preparing to change hands for the first time in over two decades. Having been purchased by the current owner back in 1999, the classic Beemer saw a revitalizing makeover about eight years ago. During the restoration process, its twin-cylinder power source received an abundance of modern internals to keep things nice and fresh.
These goodies include lighter valve springs and high-end aftermarket pistons from Kolbenschmidt, as well as new bearings and gaskets. In addition, the bike’s electrical system has been converted to a 12-volt setup, which draws power from a Shorai lithium battery via revised wiring. You will also find a higher-spec steering damper and youthful lighting bulbs at both ends of the motorcycle.
As for its fundamentals, the Bavarian relic is brought to life thanks to an air-cooled 594cc boxer-twin mill that’s paired with a dry single-plate clutch and a four-speed transmission. Featuring dual Bing inhalers, four pushrod-actuated valves, and a compression ratio of 9.5:1, the numbers-matching engine can deliver up to 42 ponies when the crankshaft turns at 7,000 spins per minute.
Upon reaching the creature’s shaft-driven rear hoop, this force enables its bearer to hit a respectable top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). Braking duties are handled by a set of traditional drum modules measuring 200 mm (7.9 inches) in diameter, both of which were refurbished as of 2014. Lastly, Motorrad’s icon stands on Earles forks at the front and twin plunger-type shocks at the rear.
The ‘69 MY head-turner we’ve just examined is making its way to the auction block on Bring a Trailer at this very moment, and you’d have to spend approximately twelve grand on becoming the top bidder – at least for now. If you’re interested, be sure to pay the BaT website a visit before Monday afternoon (March 7), as that’s when the online auction will end.
These goodies include lighter valve springs and high-end aftermarket pistons from Kolbenschmidt, as well as new bearings and gaskets. In addition, the bike’s electrical system has been converted to a 12-volt setup, which draws power from a Shorai lithium battery via revised wiring. You will also find a higher-spec steering damper and youthful lighting bulbs at both ends of the motorcycle.
As for its fundamentals, the Bavarian relic is brought to life thanks to an air-cooled 594cc boxer-twin mill that’s paired with a dry single-plate clutch and a four-speed transmission. Featuring dual Bing inhalers, four pushrod-actuated valves, and a compression ratio of 9.5:1, the numbers-matching engine can deliver up to 42 ponies when the crankshaft turns at 7,000 spins per minute.
Upon reaching the creature’s shaft-driven rear hoop, this force enables its bearer to hit a respectable top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). Braking duties are handled by a set of traditional drum modules measuring 200 mm (7.9 inches) in diameter, both of which were refurbished as of 2014. Lastly, Motorrad’s icon stands on Earles forks at the front and twin plunger-type shocks at the rear.
The ‘69 MY head-turner we’ve just examined is making its way to the auction block on Bring a Trailer at this very moment, and you’d have to spend approximately twelve grand on becoming the top bidder – at least for now. If you’re interested, be sure to pay the BaT website a visit before Monday afternoon (March 7), as that’s when the online auction will end.