Rare 1937 Talbot-Lago Valued at More Than $10 Million Is Heading to Amelia Island Auction

Talbot was a French car company that put its mark on automobile history, even though it was not as lucky as Bugatti to survive until today. But even so, Talbot left to posterity some of the most beautiful cars ever made, like this 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe. Valued at more than $10 million, it’s heading to the Amelia Island auction event on March 4.

