1948 Talbot-Lago T26 from the 1950 Paris Motor Show Goes Under the Hammer

Nearly seventy years ago, a 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Record Sport Coupe de Ville was shining on the floor of the 1950 Paris Motor Show. Winner of that event’s Grand Prix du Salon title, the vehicle is now up for grabs at a Pebble Beach Car Week event hosted by Bonhams in August.

The vehicle is currently in possession of a Nevada collector Bob Lee, who says discovered the vehicle in barn-find condition a while back. He helped restore the car to its former glory, and the Talbot now looks, say the auctioneers, just as it did at the time it was first shown and wowed the crowds in Paris.



“The one-off Saoutchik-bodied beauty underwent an exhaustive, no-expense-spared professional restoration to its original, glorious Paris Salon state,” says Bonhams.



“Now ready for the road and finest concours fields, the exquisite and luxurious French motorcar is a sight to behold.”



The Talbot will not be the single dream car of another age to be sold by Bonhams at the August event. It will be accompanied by a 1931 Bentley 8-Litre Saloon with coachwork by Vanden Plas and a 1911 Mercedes 28/60 Tourer, which would also be up for grabs. All cars, says Bonhams, have been in private ownership for decades.



The Quail Lodge Auction which will take place at Pebble Beach is one of the highlights of the year for car collectors and at the same time the longest-running auction on the Monterey Peninsula.



