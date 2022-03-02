9K-Mile 2010 Moto Guzzi California Vintage Offers Plenty of Bang for Your Buck

Comfort is a key ingredient for a successful cruiser recipe, and it’s one of the areas where this Guzzi excels.
The Moto Guzzi California Vintage we’re about to inspect is a 2010 model whose analog odometer shows a little over 9,300 miles (15,000 km). Under prior ownership, Mandello del Lario’s titan was honored with a pair of GTM Performance exhaust mufflers and a top-shelf K&N air filter. Subsequently, the bike’s ECU was remapped in order to suit the new hardware.
Furthermore, the headlight was fitted with a brighter LED bulb, and both wheels have been enveloped in grippy Roadrider MKII rubber from Avon. As for its general specs and features, the California Vintage is put in motion by a longitudinally-mounted 1,064cc V-twin powerhouse that packs two valves per cylinder head and a solid compression ratio of 9.8:1.
This bad boy is paired with a dry clutch and a five-speed constant-mesh transmission, which turns the Guzzi’s rear 17-inch hoop by means of a driveshaft. At around 6,400 rpm, the air-cooled engine is capable of supplying up to 72 ponies, while a healthy torque output of 69 pound-feet (94 Nm) will be delivered at 5,000 revs. As soon as it makes contact with the asphalt, this force can lead to a modest top speed of 115 mph (185 kph).
The powertrain componentry is placed inside a tubular steel duplex cradle frame, resting on 45 mm (1.8 inches) telescopic Marzocchi forks and dual preload-adjustable hydraulic shocks. Stopping power is supplied by twin 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs up front and a single 282 mm (11.1 inches) brake rotor down south, all of which are mated to Brembo calipers.
Since we’ve now covered the essentials, let us get straight to the point. This 2010 MY California Vintage is making its way to the auction block on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed until Monday, March 7. At the time of this article, one would have to spend approximately five grand to surpass the top bidder, who is currently offering 4,000 freedom bucks.
