This 2007 Aprilia Tuono 1000 R Enjoys Improved Airflow Thanks to Aftermarket Hardware

Not only does Aprilia’s brute look the part, but it also rides like an absolute marvel, so you may want to consider bringing it into your garage.
This well-kept Tuono 1000 R is a 2007 variant of Aprilia’s lineup, and its digital counter shows just under 25,700 miles (41,300 km). Before having it listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, the bike’s current owner installed a brand-new fuel pump and fresh spark plugs, as well as a sticky pair of Pirelli Angel tires with 2017 date codes.
To help the Tuono’s twin-cylinder engine breathe a little more freely, the seller added an aftermarket air filter developed by K&N. At the other end of the combustion cycle, you’ll find top-grade Yoshimura pipework terminating in dual carbon fiber mufflers. The Italian gem will be listed on the IMA platform until March 8, so you’ve still got plenty of time to place your bids if you’re interested.
At the moment, one would only need about three grand to best the top bidder, but you'll probably have to do a bit better in order to meet the reserve. If you aren’t yet familiar with this machine’s technical specifications, then feel free to join us for a brief examination of its characteristics in the paragraphs that follow.
The Tuono 1000 R is constructed using an aluminum twin-spar frame, which embraces a liquid-cooled 998cc V-twin mill with eight valves and dual overhead camshafts. At 9,500 wailing revs per minute, this untamed juggernaut can spawn as much as 139 hp, while a generous torque output of 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) will be supplied lower down the rpm range.
Ultimately, this whole shebang gives Aprilia’s beast the ability to run the quarter-mile in eleven seconds flat, before plateauing at a blistering top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). The mechanical fiend tips the scales at 399 pounds (181 kg) without fluids, and its fuel chamber can hold up to 4.8 gallons (18 liters) of fossil smoothie when filled to the brim.
