SC-Project's New SC1-R Muffler Arms Your Aprilia RSV4 1100 With Even More Power

19 Oct 2021, 20:07 UTC ·
Aprilia’s RSV4 doesn’t need any sort of aftermarket enhancements to impress, but it does hide some undiscovered potential if you want to take things a step further.
With its astounding power output figures, Brembo brakes, and top-shelf suspension modules, the 2021 Aprilia RSV4 1100 is what we like to call an absolute speed demon. By delivering up to 217 wild ponies and 90 pound-feet (122 Nm) of crushing torque, the warrior’s liquid-cooled 1,099cc V4 behemoth enables it to reach a dumbfounding top speed of 186 mph (299 kph).

If you happen to be the happy owner of an RSV4, you’ll be enthralled to learn that SC-Project's exhaust specialists have prepared a little carbon-clad surprise for your two-wheeled marvel. Featuring a two-year warranty, their new SC1-R slip-on muffler is set to hit the shelves in December, and it promises to offer some noteworthy weight-saving and performance benefits.

For starters, the SC1-R setup will unlock an additional 7.2 hp when equipped with the dB-killer, but this number can go up to 9.1 hp if you don’t mind some extra noise – a total of 111 decibels, to be exact. On the other hand, SC-Project's muffler boosts the RSV4’s peak torque output by just under six pound-feet (8 Nm) with the dB-killer taken off.

Otherwise, the silencer reduces those digits to 4.8 pound-feet (6.5 Nm), which is still quite remarkable! Moreover, this whole shebang is also 7.3 pounds (3.3 kg) lighter than the stock configuration, weighing in at a mere 5.1 pounds (2.3 kg). You may pick between a titanium or carbon fiber exhaust sleeve, and there’s no need to remap the bike’s ECU once everything is in place.

Lastly, this track-only upgrade also packs a carbon end cap, CNC-machined embellishments, and a featherweight titanium valve. The bits and pieces of hardware you’ll require for the installation are all included in the SC1-R package, which is priced at €1,049 on the official SC-Project website. Now, we bet you’re wondering how this bad boy actually sounds, so we’ve pasted the manufacturer’s promotional YouTube clip below.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
