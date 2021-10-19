5 These Are the 8 Motorcycles Reproduced with Insane Realism in RiMS Racing

SC-Project's New SC1-R Muffler Arms Your Aprilia RSV4 1100 With Even More Power

Aprilia’s RSV4 doesn’t need any sort of aftermarket enhancements to impress, but it does hide some undiscovered potential if you want to take things a step further. 8 photos



If you happen to be the happy owner of an RSV4, you’ll be enthralled to learn that SC-Project's exhaust specialists have prepared a little carbon-clad surprise for your two-wheeled marvel. Featuring a two-year warranty, their new SC1-R slip-on muffler is set to hit the shelves in December, and it promises to offer some noteworthy weight-saving and performance benefits.



For starters, the SC1-R setup will unlock an additional 7.2 hp when equipped with the dB-killer, but this number can go up to 9.1 hp if you don’t mind some extra noise – a total of 111 decibels, to be exact. On the other hand, SC-Project's muffler boosts the RSV4’s peak torque output by just under six pound-feet (8 Nm) with the dB-killer taken off.



Otherwise, the silencer reduces those digits to 4.8 pound-feet (6.5 Nm), which is still quite remarkable! Moreover, this whole shebang is also 7.3 pounds (3.3 kg) lighter than the stock configuration, weighing in at a mere 5.1 pounds (2.3 kg). You may pick between a titanium or carbon fiber exhaust sleeve, and there’s no need to remap the bike’s ECU once everything is in place.



Lastly, this track-only upgrade also packs a carbon end cap, CNC-machined embellishments, and a featherweight titanium valve. The bits and pieces of hardware you'll require for the installation are all included in the



