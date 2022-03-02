autoevolution
17K-Mile 1999 Suzuki GSX-R750 Can Take Your Riding Experience to an Entirely New Level

2 Mar 2022, 17:46 UTC ·
The acclaimed Gixxer nameplate is a genuine symbol of raw power and superb maneuverability.
Suzuki’s 1999 MY GSX-R750 comes equipped with a fuel-injected DOHC inline-four powerplant, which is placed inside an aluminum twin-spar skeleton. The liquid-cooled 749cc mill has a 13,500-rpm redline, four valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 11.8:1. When prompted, this nasty animal will be more than happy to deliver as much as 134 hp in the neighborhood of 12,000 revs.

At a lower point on the rpm range, the four-banger can produce a maximum torque output figure of 61 pound-feet (82 Nm). This oomph travels to the Gixxer’s chain-driven rear wheel via a six-speed constant-mesh gearbox, resulting in a top speed of 165 mph (265 kph). Additionally, the Japanese gladiator is capable of sprinting past the quarter-mile mark in as little as 10.9 seconds.

On the other hand, braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and six-piston Tokico calipers up north, along with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper down south. As far as the bike’s suspension is concerned, you’ll find a set of 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks at the front and a fully-adjustable monoshock at the rear end.

The two-wheeled beast weighs a mere 395 pounds (179 kg) without fluids, and its fuel capacity is measured at approximately 4.8 gallons (18 liters). Besides these fundamental specs and features, the GSX-R750 pictured in this article’s photo gallery also packs a premium Yoshimura RS-3 exhaust system made of stainless-steel, while its digital odometer reads just over 17k miles (27,800 km).

As you’re reading this, Suzuki’s phenom is searching for a new home on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, so you could be the next person who gets to take it for a spin. The highest bid is currently placed at 5,600 bones, and there are only two days separating us from the bidding deadline, which is set for Friday afternoon (March 4).
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

