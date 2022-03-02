17K-Mile 1999 Suzuki GSX-R750 Can Take Your Riding Experience to an Entirely New Level

The acclaimed Gixxer nameplate is a genuine symbol of raw power and superb maneuverability.
Suzuki’s 1999 MY GSX-R750 comes equipped with a fuel-injected DOHC inline-four powerplant, which is placed inside an aluminum twin-spar skeleton. The liquid-cooled 749cc mill has a 13,500-rpm redline, four valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 11.8:1. When prompted, this nasty animal will be more than happy to deliver as much as 134 hp in the neighborhood of 12,000 revs.
At a lower point on the rpm range, the four-banger can produce a maximum torque output figure of 61 pound-feet (82 Nm). This oomph travels to the Gixxer’s chain-driven rear wheel via a six-speed constant-mesh gearbox, resulting in a top speed of 165 mph (265 kph). Additionally, the Japanese gladiator is capable of sprinting past the quarter-mile mark in as little as 10.9 seconds.
On the other hand, braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and six-piston Tokico calipers up north, along with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper down south. As far as the bike’s suspension is concerned, you’ll find a set of 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks at the front and a fully-adjustable monoshock at the rear end.
The two-wheeled beast weighs a mere 395 pounds (179 kg) without fluids, and its fuel capacity is measured at approximately 4.8 gallons (18 liters). Besides these fundamental specs and features, the GSX-R750 pictured in this article’s photo gallery also packs a premium Yoshimura RS-3 exhaust system made of stainless-steel, while its digital odometer reads just over 17k miles (27,800 km).
As you’re reading this, Suzuki’s phenom is searching for a new home on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, so you could be the next person who gets to take it for a spin. The highest bid is currently placed at 5,600 bones, and there are only two days separating us from the bidding deadline, which is set for Friday afternoon (March 4).
