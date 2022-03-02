2022 Corvette C8.R Championship Edition Convertible Looks Wicked, Boasts Delivery Miles

Chevrolet introduced the IMSA GTLM C8.R Championship Edition specification on the C8 Corvette as a tribute to the brand’s own C8.R IMSA GTLM race cars, hence their limited availability and high specification.
The carmaker announced just 1,000 units, all based on the 3LT trim, featuring the Z51 Performance Package as standard. This is car no. 515 of 1,000 and it’s up for grabs through Doug DeMuro’s Cars & Bids website with just 40 miles (64 km) on the clock.
It’s easy to fall in love with the Hypersonic Gray Metallic exterior, featuring those contrasting Edge Yellow full-length dual racing stripes. The car somehow looks flashy without looking flashy, thanks to this specific color combination.
Other exterior highlights include the 19-inch front and 20-inch rear black wheels, Carbon Flash mirrors, wing spoiler, yellow calipers and the Z51 Performance Package, which holds the performance-ratio rear axle, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, electronic limited-slip differential, performance suspension, braking, exhaust system and the heavy-duty cooling system.
Inside, we note the carbon fiber trim, heated and ventilated GT2 bucket seats, heated suede microfiber-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charging, rear camera mirror, an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a 14-speaker Bose sound system, head-up display, plus a performance data and video recorder.
The seller has also added paint protection film on the front, sides, back and body kit.
As for what animates this special and limited-edition Vette, it’s a 6.2-liter LT2 V8 unit, rated at 495 hp (502 ps) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, sending everything to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.
The window sticker on this car reads $104,185 – including the $23,040’s worth of options. With five days still left to bid (at the time of writing), the highest bid has already surpassed the total vehicle price.
