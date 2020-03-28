Street-Legal Corvette C8.R "Conversion" Is The American Dream

Despite Chevrolet having only delivered a limited number of 2020 Corvettes to its owners (the action began late last month), the C8 is all over the web, with multiple tuners working on making the mid-engined slab of America even more impressive. Of course, digital artists are also handling the Chevy, with the rendering we have here serving as a fresh example of this.
This pixel work proposes a scheme that's one cut above most projects of the sort and that's simply because it showcases a road-legal incarnation of the C8.R.
The racecar has been fitted with a license plate... holder, while also receiving a custom road connection. To be more precise, the 'Vette features HRE Wheels, while its tiny ride height must mean air springs were installed.
Of course, a street conversion would require more changes, with emission-related work being just an example - as many of you know, while the C8 Stingray is powered by a 5.2-liter V8, the motorsport version features an also-atmospheric 5.5-liter V8 featuring a flat-plane crank. Truth be told, the rumor mill talks about this engine serving as the base for the powertrain of the future C8 Corvette Z06, which has already been spotted testing.
Besides, as the McLaren P1 GTR has shown us last decade, such a conversion isn't impossible.
Even so, with the said tuner work on the C8, it would be more facile to see an aftermarket developer introducing a C8.R-inspired body kit for the road car, different side scoops and all. In fact, you'll find images of both incarnations of the mid-engined Corvette in the gallery above, so you can easily spot all the visual differences between them.
Shashank Das is the digital artist responsible for the eye candy we're enjoying right now. And since the car lover was kind enough to render multiple angles of the toy, you can check these out in the Instagram posts below.
The racecar has been fitted with a license plate... holder, while also receiving a custom road connection. To be more precise, the 'Vette features HRE Wheels, while its tiny ride height must mean air springs were installed.
Of course, a street conversion would require more changes, with emission-related work being just an example - as many of you know, while the C8 Stingray is powered by a 5.2-liter V8, the motorsport version features an also-atmospheric 5.5-liter V8 featuring a flat-plane crank. Truth be told, the rumor mill talks about this engine serving as the base for the powertrain of the future C8 Corvette Z06, which has already been spotted testing.
Besides, as the McLaren P1 GTR has shown us last decade, such a conversion isn't impossible.
Even so, with the said tuner work on the C8, it would be more facile to see an aftermarket developer introducing a C8.R-inspired body kit for the road car, different side scoops and all. In fact, you'll find images of both incarnations of the mid-engined Corvette in the gallery above, so you can easily spot all the visual differences between them.
Shashank Das is the digital artist responsible for the eye candy we're enjoying right now. And since the car lover was kind enough to render multiple angles of the toy, you can check these out in the Instagram posts below.