ECU

This pixel portrait sitting before us introduces a road-legal conversion for the C8.R . And while the fresh arrival status of the racecar means such a transformation isn't too likely, the aftermarket side of the industry will probably come up with "added R" aero packages for the road car.Now, those of you who follow our Speed Shot stories might be familiar with the idea, since we've discussed it in the past, also thanks to a rendering coming from Karan Adivi. However, the digital artist has now introduced a few small changes like the generous titanium exhaust tips to the vehicle, along with a massive background transformation.The slab of America now enjoys its own home, as you'll get to see in the social media post at the bottom of the page. And, as the artist points out, creating this wasn't easy on the hardware.If we look past the front and rear fascias, one easy way to tell the difference between the C8 'Vette in your garage and the racing-confined version comes from the side air intakes - you can rely on the image gallery above to spot all the features setting the two apart.Sure, the 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 of the motorsport version won't be featured on potential future builds of the sort, but you can bet we'll get tons and tons of mods for the road car's also-N/A 6.2-liter LT2.Meanwhile, make sure to check out the second Insta post below for what is currently the world's fastest C8 (think: trap speed) - still on the stock, but featuring undisclosed timing tweaks and a shot of nitrous, the Cicio Performance-massaged Corvette managed to complete the 1/4-mile in 10.49s, at 130.98 mph.