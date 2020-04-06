C8 Corvette Faux Carbon Aero Package Looks Sharp

Judging by what we've seen so far, the sheer number of renderings portraying modded examples of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is enough to whet an enthusiast's appetite for such developments. And since the number of C8s on the street is still limited (shipping only kicked off in February), we haven't had the occasion to enjoy too many customization dreams.
Well, the mid-engined Corvette we have here promises to be one of those dreams. To be more precise, we're looking at an entry-level aero package and a set of custom wheels.
The extra body bits include a front splitter, whose side elements don't touch the front apron - this is secured with a pair of rods, which admitedly bring a tech-fetishy look to the whole car, as they're impossible to miss.
We can find the same kind of design language in the side skirt extensions that form the package. For the record, the parts can be had separately.
Note that the pieces are built from ABS, but can be had in three different textures, with these including gloss black, gloss, dry carbon fiber and carbon flash metallic.
The development comes from a specialist called Vicrez, which prides itself on designing and building its goodies in California.
However, it's not clear if the said aero parts have been placed on the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette in the real world or we're dealing with a rendering. Besides, the wheel design featured in the pics above, which supposedly comes from the company itself, isn't featured in the C8 section of its website, where wheels coming from other companies can be found (these details were obviously true at the time when the article was published).
Even so, while the effects of the coronavirus pandemic mean an important part of the industry has hit the "pause" button, once things get back to normal, we should see an explosion of mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette custom parts.
