Chevrolet Corvette "Split Wing" Is Not Your Usual Ferrari

Those whisker-style dive planes on the side of the front apron are impressive and so is the widebody kit fitted to the car, with this putting the vertical LED clusters of the racercars into a whole new light. Heck, the said WB makes the profile of the beast extremely appealing, which is not something that should be taken for granted (many packages of the sort simply connect that arches via run-of-the-mill side skirt extensions and call it a day).
Even so, the posterior of this C7.R remains the most impressive part of the Chevrolet, at least to these eyes. And I'm referring to the split wing in particular, obviously with the mounts being included.
One might wonder where the inspiration for such complex aero work came from. And to answer that I must first mention the artist responsible for the work: Yasid Oozeear.
The pixel master has been at it for years (can you remember his early work?) and it looks like the said wing design first showed up on a Honda Civic rendering - as the artist explains, the Ferrari FXX K was probably his muse.
"Did this Honda wing years ago and was inspired by the FXX K, I believe. Honestly can’t tell what could be the inspiration other than the FXX K back then," Yasid explains on Instagram, where he published the digital painting.
Now, people have been comparing Corvettes and Ferraris for quite some time now, but this link between the racing versions of the C7 and the LaFerrari is quite something...
I thought it was time for a quick revision of the C7R. R is for road here 😄 - Right, while I work on some other projects, I went way back and took this old wing craziness "off the shelf". Inspiration, amirite?? Done this Honda wing years ago and was inspired by the FXXK, I believe. Honestly can't tell what could be the inspiration other than the FXXK back then. . . On to the next ones. Custom cars coming through, so some of you might see yours pop on here anytime. 🤙🏼 Wheels: @vorsteiner Hdri: @s.pphoto 🖤