Chevrolet Corvette "Split Wing" Is Not Your Usual Ferrari

I thought it was time for a quick revision of the C7R. R is for road here 😄 - Right, while I work on some other projects, I went way back and took this old wing craziness “off the shelf”. Inspiration, amirite?? Done this Honda wing years ago and was inspired by the FXXK, I believe. Honestly can’t tell what could be the inspiration other than the FXXK back then. . . On to the next ones. Custom cars coming through, so some of you might see yours pop on here anytime. 🤙🏼 Wheels: @vorsteiner Hdri: @s.pphoto 🖤 . . . #Corvette #corvettec7 #c7r #chevroletcorvette #corvettec7r #carlifestyle #bigwinggang #bigwing #vorsteiner #vorsteinerwheels #yd #yasiddesign #alyasid #americanmuscle #ydcars #cartuning

