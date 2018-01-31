New Renault Megane RS Is a Special Hot Hatch Worthy of its Badge, Says Review

The reviews for the all-new Renault Megane RS are out. This car is not more of the same, but something quite different from its predecessor, which was arguably the best car of its type.

6 photos HP . Purists might also be upset by the fact that an EDC automatic has been installed. But worry not, it's only an option, and you can still have a six-speed manual.



It will be interesting to see how many customers go for the stick, particularly since the appeal of the Megane RS seems to be as a tech-heavy all-rounder, sitting somewhere between the Golf GTI and the bonkers Civic Type R.



There are gripes with the EDC too. For example, this review by Carfection talks about the placement of the paddles behind the wheel. Some people have an issue with the column mounting point, but Henry Catchpole just hates the fact that they're too far away.



Still, we'll forgive Renault, because if you pull the one on the left mid-corner, the twin-clutch won't drop down a gear, but go to the one where you have the ideal torque. Unlike its predecessor, the new RS has many driving modes on both the "normal" Sport model and the Cup. There's Comfort, Normal, Sport, RS and Perso, all accessible through the large tablet-style infotainment screen.



The suspension isn't as hard as on the



Another major headline-grabber is the 4Control AWD system. While Renault has had this technology for many years, the RS has the sportiest version yet. The rear wheels turn in the opposite direction at a higher speed than on other cars, prioritizing handling. Magic!



