Alfa Romeo F1 Will Introduce an Upgraded Floor at Imola in Bid to Keep Up With Midfield

Alfa Romeo will arrive at Imola this year with a revised floor, as the team attempts to keep up with a very strong midfield. So far, they’ve done just that, sitting sixth in the Constructors’ Standings, with Valtteri Bottas having finished P6 and P8 in three starts, and rookie Zhou Guanyu managing a P10 finish.
Meanwhile, team boss Fred Vasseur is well aware that Alfa Romeo have to keep developing this car if they are to have a chance against the likes of Alpine, AlphaTauri and Haas – all of which look relatively strong this year.
“I’m perfectly happy with the results of the first three weeks,” said Vasseur during an interview with Motorsport. “I also know that now the development is starting from Imola and Barcelona, and so we have to be there at the right moment. We have some updates in the pipe, as everyone does, but they have to work, and they have to work as planned.”
“We will have a new part on the floor for Imola – it will only be the floor this week.”
It’s interesting to notice how different Alfa Romeo’s development strategy is from that of most rival teams, which prefer to wait a few weeks before introducing new bits on their cars, spacing out the upgrades throughout the season.
Alfa Romeo on the other hand would rather introduce upgrades as soon as possible, as opposed to planning around whichever venues are up next on the calendar.
“If you wait like this, after Imola it’s Miami, which is quite tricky. Then you have Barcelona, which is okay, but then it’s Monaco, it’s Baku, it’s Montreal.”
“We will try to bring updates, not every single race, but almost,” added the team principal.
Alfa Romeo currently trails Alpine by 9 points and sits just one point clear of Haas in the standings.
