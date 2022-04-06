Second-Gen Alfa Romeo Giulia Confirmed by CEO, Though You Probably Won't Like It

Deemed as one of the best premium compact sports sedans on sale today, the Alfa Romeo Giulia will live on to see a new generation.
The information was confirmed to journalists during a factory tour in Italy earlier this week by the brand’s CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, who clearly stated that the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class rival has a future, albeit with battery-electric power.
“We are not abandoning the Giulia,” said Imparato, quoted by AutoNews. “There will be a future Giulia, and it will be an electric-only model.”
Since there is still a lot of life left in the current one, which has been around since 2015, Alfa Romeo will not retire it anytime soon. In fact, they are prepping a mid-cycle refresh, which should keep it on the competitive side of the segment for a few more years.
Subsequently, it will go down the all-quiet route with a battery-electric powertrain, which we know nothing about. We don’t know anything about the platform either, though, in all likelihood, it will not be an evolution of the Giorgio, underpinning the Stelvio, new-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Maserati Grecale.
In terms of rivals, the next-gen Giulia, which may or may not add a suffix to its name, will have the BMW i4 Gran Coupe in its sights, as well as the Audi A4 e-tron, and rumored EQC Sedan from Mercedes-Benz. A hot Quadrifoglio version is possible, though it is way too early to talk about it.
On a slightly different note, Alfa Romeo will launch a fully-electric flagship SUV by 2027, which will sit above the Stelvio, and will be about the same size as the BMW X5. Don’t look for a new hatchback in the Italian company’s range, however, because the discontinued Giulietta won’t make a comeback to take on the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series, and Mercedes-Benz A-Class.
