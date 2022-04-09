The Alfa Romeo SZ and RZ: Avant-Garde Masterpieces

Alfa Romeo wasn’t financially sound in the 1980s. Following the golden era that brought us the likes of the Giulia Sprint, Spider Duetto, and Montreal, the Milanese automaker was acquired by the Fiat Group in 1986. This fateful takeover paved the way to almost three decades of mediocre cars until the 4C and Giorgio-based Giulia, yet under the Turinese yoke, Alfa Romeo worked miracles on a limited budget.