Haas’ Kevin Magnussen Believes Mick Schumacher Is a Proper Formula 1 Talent

Since returning to Haas, Kevin Magnussen has scored all 12 of his team’s points this season, whereas his teammate, Mick Schumacher, came in P11 in Bahrain and then 13th in Australia, following a horrific crash during qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Still, Magnussen had nothing but good things to say about his young teammate, during the most recent episode of Beyond the Grid. Magnussen spoke about his first impressions of Schumacher, then urged people to try and look beyond the latter’s famous surname.
“He’s obviously very talented – he won F3, he won F2 before F1, so I feel like he deserves to be here,” said the Danish driver. “It’s kind of tough because he has this surname. His dad is the biggest Formula 1 driver ever, and some people may think that he is here just because he is a Schumacher – but he really has what it takes to be here.”
“He has done what is needed [to be in F1]. Maybe more: some drivers got here and didn’t win F3, like myself. I finished second in F3 and loads of other drivers in F1 didn’t win everything before.”
Despite only working with Schumacher for just over a month (since replacing Nikita Mazepin), Magnussen also came away with a very positive first impression with regards to the German driver.
“He’s a super nice guy, very down to earth, very polite. He’s good with everyone, everyone likes him. Immediately, he’s been very open, he’s very keen to learn, he’s asking questions. And you don’t always have that between drivers; sometimes they are too proud or whatever, so they don’t want to work together.”
“Maybe some drivers are scared of showing weakness or whatever, but Mick does not really care about that – he just wants to learn.”
Even though Schumacher has yet to score a point this season, odds are his misfortune won’t last too long, judging by how well Haas has been performing as a team.
