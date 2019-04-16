autoevolution

Alfa Romeo Changes Dynamic Mode In Giulia Quadrifoglio, Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Ever since Alfa Romeo came out with the Giulia Quadrifoglio, there was a huge problem with the V6-engined, rear-wheel-drive sedan from Italy. More to the point, the loudest setting of the quad-tip exhaust was available in Race Mode, which also turns off the traction control and stability control.
Unveiled in June 2015, the Giulia Quadrifoglio had to wait until April 2019 to receive a software upgrade that solves this problem. Speaking to Car Buzz, a spokesperson from Alfa Romeo confirmed that “new orders will allow our customers the option to fully open up that gorgeous-sounding Quadrifoglio exhaust in Dynamic Mode.”

Took you long enough! Adding insult to injury, Alfa Romeo claims that “our customers asked and we delivered.” Changing a few lines of code here and there shouldn’t take four years, let alone the code responsible for such a simple thing. Even with the backing of Ferrari, the green cloverleaf has plenty more to address before it can take on Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz in the compact executive sedan and compact luxury crossover segments.

Even though sales are improving, the Giulia managed to sell 11,519 examples in the U.S. in 2018. The Stelvio leveled up to 12,043, but nevertheless, the German triad fares much better. Reliability and after-sales services are two areas that Alfa Romeo hasn’t worked out either.

On the upside, the Italian automaker managed to sell 120,300 vehicles in 2018, the highest volume since 2011. Europe continues to be the biggest market for Alfa Romeo, counting for 69 percent of global sales. Despite the financial backing of Fiat Chrysler, there’s no denying that Alfa Romeo needs more funds and better planning to turn things for the better.

The Giulia and Stelvio are the automaker’s most affordable models in the United States, starting at $38,295 and $40,295 before destination charge. For the Quadrifoglio, prepare to pony up $73,995 and $79,995 before destination charge without the option of a six-speed manual.
