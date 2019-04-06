NASA Test Fires SLS Engines, Says 5 Year Target for Moon Return Possible

FCA Heritage Is Selling Two Alfa Romeo 8C Models

Turning our attention back to the 8C duo, unfortunately no; there’s no pricing information available. Based on auction data from 2018, you can expect to pay anything between $260,000 and $360,000 for the 8C Competizione. First things first, the 8C was produced in limited numbers with help from Maserati. A thousand examples of the breed were manufactured in Modena by the House of the Trident, half of them fixed-head coupes and half as soft-top roadsters. The business end of the 8C is the F136 YC V8, displacing 4.7 liters and connected to a six-speed transmission.As opposed to the dual-clutch gearbox that Ferrari uses and ZF 8HP torque-converter automatics in the case of Maserati, the Alfa Romeo relies on a semi-automatic design with paddle shifters on the steering column. Given this transmission, the 8C feels jerky in town as well as when upshifting under pedal-to-the-metal acceleration.Unveiled at the 2003 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Competizione and subsequent Spider were penned by Wolfgang Egger at the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo. Even to this day, the luscious lines and perfect proportions are bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful. The exhaust note of the engine also happens to be spot on, even when idling.Care to guess how much of a difference there is between the Spider and Competizione in terms of weight? Make that 185 kilograms (1,675 compared to 1,490 kilograms), which is a lot given the carbon-fiber body panels. It’s the steel chassis from ITCA Produzione that hampers down the 8C, but nevertheless, don’t forget the engine develops 444 horsepower on full song.Save for the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, Maserati has replaced the 4.7-liter V8 with a twin-turbo engine. In the Levante GTS and Levante Trofeo , the Ferrari-sourced powerplant develops 542 and 582 ponies, respectively. Speaking of Ferrari, the Prancing Horse also happens to work on a V6 architecture that could be shared with Maserati and Alfa Romeo in the nearest of futures.Turning our attention back to the 8C duo, unfortunately no; there’s no pricing information available. Based on auction data from 2018, you can expect to pay anything between $260,000 and $360,000 for the 8C Competizione.