The Most Expensive Alfa Romeo In The U.S. In 2018 Is The Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Revealed in Quadrifoglio form in November 2016
, the go-faster Stelvio now has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price in the crossover-focused market of the United States. But at $79,995 excluding $1,595 destination, it will be a hard sell for Alfa Romeo.
For greater perspective, bear in mind the Giulia Quadrifoglio is $73,700. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63
S 4Matic+ is comparable in size and performance, though the twin-turbo V8-powered crossover from the three-pointed star has yet to arrive in the U.S. of A.
$38,000 more expensive than the standard Stelvio available in this part of the world, the Quadrifoglio makes sense from a financial standpoint if compared to the Porsche Macan Turbo with Performance Package
. The German is $87,700, has fewer ponies, less exciting exhaust note, and is old considering that the Macan is based on the vehicle platform of the previous-generation Audi Q5.
To make matters worse, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio has the Nurburgring lap record for SUVs under its belt (7 minutes 51.7 seconds) and accelerates to 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds. Coming as standard with Q4 all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the most expensive Alfa Romeo
you can buy at this time is capable of hitting 176 mph with a little tailwind.
“We specifically crafted the Stelvio Quadrifoglio to truly set itself apart among high-performance vehicles and it does not disappoint – whether being driven on the Nurburgring or on roads across North America,”
commented Tim Kuniskis, head honcho of Alfa Romeo. In addition to the world-class Giorgio platform, the second biggest secret of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio is, of course, the engine.
Derived from the 3.9-liter Ferrari twin-turbo V8 in the California T, the 2.9-liter Alfa Romeo twin-turbo V6
is an all-aluminum engine with direct-injection and a class-leading 505 horsepower. The 90-degree work of mechanical wonder further boasts best-in-class torque (443 pound-feet), which is comparable to the 5.9-liter Aston Martin V12 from a few years back.