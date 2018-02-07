Giulietta Sport Celebrates Alfa's Ressurection With 120 HP

HP

TDI

ASR

Of course, we didn't know that thing was called the "Veloce", since the last time we drove it, the hot hatch was wearing the QV badge. So, what are the lukewarm Giulietta models called? Try Sport!This new edition of the compact 5-door has just been introduced to the UK model lineup. It features an awesome body kit and bright paint, but there's less awesomeness under the hood.The Giulietta used to have a 1701.4-liter engine, but this new special edition makes due with 120 HP from the same mill. Unless we're mistaken, this engine is shared with all the little Fiats, like the Tipo and 500X.As you'd expect, it's not very fast, reaching 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds. There's also a version with a 120 HP 1.6-liter JTDM-2 diesel unit if you fancy a Golfalternative.Even though the Giulietta Sport doesn't have any more power, it gets a set of 17-inch alloys and pretty much the same body kit as the Veloce. There's larger air intakes, a bit of red trim and cool-looking blue paint. Around the back, the Sport features a diffuser and dual exhaust pipes. You'd be hard-pressed to call this a boring ride.Prices aren't too bad either, with the 1.4 available from £20,965 and the 74 mpg diesel from £22,230. Sure, you can buy a Golf R-Line too, but not for that kind of money.A techno-leather steering wheel, climate control, cruise control and 5-inch UconnectTM multimedia system with Uconnect services, keep drivers connected. Regard safety, the Giulietta Sport comes with six airbags, the Alfa DNA selector with Q2 electronic differential and Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), as well as the ESC with Antislip Regulation () and Hill Holder.