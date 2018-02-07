autoevolution
 

Giulietta Sport Celebrates Alfa's Ressurection With 120 HP

7 Feb 2018, 21:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Nobody follows what Alfa Romeo is doing with its hatchbacks, but secretly, even they are getting better. A recent review from Harry Metcalfe suggests the Giulietta Veloce is better in some ways than a Golf GTI.
4 photos
Giulietta Sport Celebrates Alfa's Ressurection With 120 HPGiulietta Sport Celebrates Alfa's Ressurection With 120 HP
Of course, we didn't know that thing was called the "Veloce", since the last time we drove it, the hot hatch was wearing the QV badge. So, what are the lukewarm Giulietta models called? Try Sport!

This new edition of the compact 5-door has just been introduced to the UK model lineup. It features an awesome body kit and bright paint, but there's less awesomeness under the hood.

The Giulietta used to have a 170 HP 1.4-liter engine, but this new special edition makes due with 120 HP from the same mill. Unless we're mistaken, this engine is shared with all the little Fiats, like the Tipo and 500X.

As you'd expect, it's not very fast, reaching 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds. There's also a version with a 120 HP 1.6-liter JTDM-2 diesel unit if you fancy a Golf TDI alternative.

Even though the Giulietta Sport doesn't have any more power, it gets a set of 17-inch alloys and pretty much the same body kit as the Veloce. There's larger air intakes, a bit of red trim and cool-looking blue paint. Around the back, the Sport features a diffuser and dual exhaust pipes. You'd be hard-pressed to call this a boring ride.

Prices aren't too bad either, with the 1.4 available from £20,965 and the 74 mpg diesel from £22,230. Sure, you can buy a Golf R-Line too, but not for that kind of money.

A techno-leather steering wheel, climate control, cruise control and 5-inch UconnectTM multimedia system with Uconnect services, keep drivers connected. Regard safety, the Giulietta Sport comes with six airbags, the Alfa DNA selector with Q2 electronic differential and Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), as well as the ESC with Antislip Regulation (ASR) and Hill Holder.
Alfa Romeo Giulietta Alfa Romeo Giulietta
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
ALFA ROMEO models:
ALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniALFA ROMEO Stelvio QuadrifoglioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Quadrifoglio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO StelvioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO 33 StradaleALFA ROMEO 33 Stradale CoupeALFA ROMEO Giulia VeloceALFA ROMEO Giulia Veloce MediumAll ALFA ROMEO models  