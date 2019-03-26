autoevolution
Alfa Romeo Confirms Mick Schumacher as Driver for Rookie Test Day in Bahrain

26 Mar 2019
Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher and reigning champion of the Formula 3 series was confirmed on Tuesday as one of the test drivers in Bahrain.
Schumacher will get behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo racer alongside Ferrari Driver Academy colleague Callum Ilott. This will be Schumacher’s first real outing on a Formula 1 circuit after he signed with Ferrari Driver Academy back in January.

Alfa Romeo says it chose Schumacher to get behind the wheel because the young driver showed over the past few years what he’s capable of.

"We are very pleased to announce that Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott will each complete a rookie test day for Alfa Romeo Racing,” said in a statement Frédéric Vasseur, Alfa Romeo team principal.

“It is in our team's DNA to spot and nurture young talents. Mick and Callum are perfect examples of determined and skilled racers who deserve to be given a chance to take the next steps in their careers. Collaborating with two such promising drivers is great news for our team, and we look forward to working together."

Earlier in the day, rumors of Mick Schumacher’s Formula 1 debut surfaced, placing the 20-year old behind the wheel of a Ferrari car in the days following the Bahrain Grand Prix. Word was the driver was to race on April 2 for Ferrari and the following day for Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo did not say when the rookie test day will take place.

Mick Schumacher is currently competing in Formula 2, the feeder series for the world’s premier motorsport. He started his career at the age of 9 under the name Mick Betsch, to avoid getting unwanted perks and attention on account of his famous father.

Over the years, he raced in the ADAC Kart Masters, ADAC Formula 4 and Formula 3.
