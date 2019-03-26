autoevolution
Michael Schumacher’s Son Mick to Make Formula 1 Debut After Bahrain GP

Mick Schumacher, son of legendary Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher, and reigning Formula 3 champion is said to be making his first official step into the premier racing series on April 2, just after the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix race.
The news was not yet officially confirmed by Ferrari, but various media outlets are reporting Mick is scheduled to conduct a test drive for Ferrari on that day, followed the next by a second test drive for Alfa Romeo.

Mick Schumacher became a member of the Ferrari Formula 1 team this January when he signed with the carmaker’s driving academy.

“I am thrilled that Ferrari has entered a partnership with me and my next future in motorsport will be in red, being part of the Ferrari driver academy and also of the Scuderia Ferrari family,” the young driver said at the time.

“This is another step in the right direction, and I can only profit from the immense amount of expertise bundled there. Be sure I will make everything to extract whatever helps me achieve my dream, racing in Formula One.”

If everything works out, we might soon see Mick behind the wheel of a Prancing Horse racer. When this happens, he will have some very big shoes to fill, and expectations will obviously be extremyl high.

His father is perhaps the most famous Formula 1 driver of all time. Michael won during his nearly 17-years-long career a total of 91 races, driving for Jordan Grand Prix, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

He made history while on Ferrari’s payroll, winning the championship five consecutive times, between 2000 and 2004.

In December 2013, Michael Schumacher was badly injured while going down a ski slope in the French Alps.

As a result of this incident, the Formula 1 star had to undergo two surgeries and spent a great deal of time in a drug-induced coma. His current physical state remains largely unknown.
