Alfa Romeo Tonale Becomes Italian Police Car of the Future

The Italians have mastered eating carbs, so eventually, they should need SUVs too. Just to be safe, Alfa Romeo has started work on its second model, one that better fits down narrow medieval streets.

5 photos



Like it or not, people want SUVs, which come in all sizes and suit different tastes. The Tonale slides under the Stelvio and looks to have more characters than rivals like the Volvo XC40 and Audi Q3.



The design is typically Alfa, with six headlight projectors having a modern BMW-like twist. The curves are reminiscent of the GTV 2000 and, in our eyes, even the recent 159.



While the Germans reveal pretty much everything about their concepts, including the size and the power of the engine, the Tonale is covered in the fog of war. However, we suspect it's based on a new compact car platform from within the Fiat family, perhaps even Jeep-derived.



Meanwhile, the powertrain is supposed to be a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid with AWD . Of course, the production model would have a standard turbo, perhaps one even as small as the 1.3-liter from the Fiat 500X.



While most Alfas will find their way into urban family lifestyles, we wouldn't be surprised if some were used by the Italian Police. The crime fighters from the peninsula have long been associated with Alfa Romeo models, and with the brand no longer offering small cars, the Tonale could be their primary pick come next decade.

SUV . And for that little something extra, we have pickup truck versions as well. It's called the Tonale and got presented as a concept at the Geneva Motor Show at the beginning of the month. We can't run out of good things to say about this thing, especially as it's worlds away from the awkward MiTo and Giulietta hatchbacks.Like it or not, people want SUVs, which come in all sizes and suit different tastes. The Tonale slides under the Stelvio and looks to have more characters than rivals like the Volvo XC40 and Audi Q3.The design is typically Alfa, with six headlight projectors having a modern BMW-like twist. The curves are reminiscent of the GTV 2000 and, in our eyes, even the recent 159.While the Germans reveal pretty much everything about their concepts, including the size and the power of the engine, the Tonale is covered in the fog of war. However, we suspect it's based on a new compact car platform from within the Fiat family, perhaps even Jeep-derived.Meanwhile, the powertrain is supposed to be a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid with. Of course, the production model would have a standard turbo, perhaps one even as small as the 1.3-liter from the Fiat 500X.While most Alfas will find their way into urban family lifestyles, we wouldn't be surprised if some were used by the Italian Police. The crime fighters from the peninsula have long been associated with Alfa Romeo models, and with the brand no longer offering small cars, the Tonale could be their primary pick come next decade.

Aksyonov Nikita is thus giving us a glimpse into the future with his renderings. A cool livery and accessory lights have been added to the serious-looking. And for that little something extra, we have pickup truck versions as well.