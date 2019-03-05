autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Is All Talk and No Action in Geneva

5 Mar 2019, 14:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
Alfa Romeo is one of the struggling brands of the European auto industry. With a market share of under 1 percent on average over the past decade, the brands look like a child abandoned by FCA in favor of the more appealing orphans from across the pond.
58 photos
Alfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo TonaleAlfa Romeo Tonale
Yet the nameplate is still around, and from time to time it decides to steal the spotlight for a few moments by presenting cars more of its somewhat glorious past.

Such is the case with the Tonale, a compact SUV concept meant to highlight the fact that Alfa Romeo would like to join the electrification efforts just like everybody else.

The Tonale is a plug-in hybrid, the company’s first, and will probably soon join the Stelvio as a production model in Alfa's expanding SUV lineup.

The design of the Tonale doesn’t stray too far from the Stelvio, keeping the same easily distinguishable front end, with the carmaker’s unique Scudetto grille design flanked by very narrow 3 plus 3 LED lights meant to remind the onlookers of the SZ and Brera models.

Supposedly, the lines and elements of the compact SUV are a direct link to other glory cars of the past. Looking at the Tonale, we are supposed to see the likes of Duetto, or the Disco Volante Spider.

Design references aside, the Tonale is important for Alfa Romeo as it might help it draw more SUV-hungry Europeans to the brand, especially because it offers what all crave for these days: electrification.

So it would have been nice to know a thing or two about what makes the Tonale tick, what it hides under the hood, how capable it is.

Unfortunately, Alfa spends an unreasonable amount of effort praising the design of the new SUV, but completely forgets – or simply doesn’t want to – provide any details about the powertrain of the car.

See for yourselves in the official press release below.
Alfa Romeo Tonale Alfa Romeo plug-in hybrid 2019 Geneva Motor Show Alfa Romeo Stelvio
press release
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
ALFA ROMEO models:
ALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniALFA ROMEO Stelvio QuadrifoglioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Quadrifoglio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO StelvioALFA ROMEO Stelvio Medium SUVALFA ROMEO 33 StradaleALFA ROMEO 33 Stradale CoupeALFA ROMEO Giulia VeloceALFA ROMEO Giulia Veloce MediumAll ALFA ROMEO models  
 
 