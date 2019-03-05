Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Is All Talk and No Action in Geneva

Alfa Romeo is one of the struggling brands of the European auto industry. With a market share of under 1 percent on average over the past decade, the brands look like a child abandoned by FCA in favor of the more appealing orphans from across the pond.

58 photos



Such is the case with the Tonale, a compact SUV concept meant to highlight the fact that Alfa Romeo would like to join the electrification efforts just like everybody else.



The Tonale is a plug-in hybrid, the company’s first, and will probably soon join the Stelvio as a production model in Alfa's expanding SUV lineup.



The design of the Tonale doesn’t stray too far from the Stelvio, keeping the same easily distinguishable front end, with the carmaker’s unique Scudetto grille design flanked by very narrow 3 plus 3 LED lights meant to remind the onlookers of the SZ and



Supposedly, the lines and elements of the compact SUV are a direct link to other glory cars of the past. Looking at the Tonale, we are supposed to see the likes of Duetto, or the Disco Volante Spider.



Design references aside, the Tonale is important for Alfa Romeo as it might help it draw more SUV-hungry Europeans to the brand, especially because it offers what all crave for these days: electrification.



So it would have been nice to know a thing or two about what makes the Tonale tick, what it hides under the hood, how capable it is.



Unfortunately, Alfa spends an unreasonable amount of effort praising the design of the new SUV, but completely forgets – or simply doesn’t want to – provide any details about the powertrain of the car.



