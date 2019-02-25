autoevolution

Cupra Formentor Becomes Hybrid Sports Pickup in Rendering

25 Feb 2019, 21:21 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
We believe the Formentor opens a new chapter for both SEAT and the VW Group. However, that probably doesn't include any pages about pickups.
20 photos
Plug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor ConceptPlug-In Hybrid CUPRA Formentor Concept
So this rendering is a bit like fan fiction, a 'what if?' scenario purely for entertainment. Aksyonov Nikita finished this rendering just a few days before the official debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

Since the Formentor already looks like a production Cupra model and has the coupe roofline, it's not like he could have done any other kind of rendering besides a pickup. Perhaps a race car would have worked, but that takes extra work.

The Formentor wouldn't make a good pickup since it's based on the Ateca platform and thus very small. Sure, the Dacia Duster pickup exists, but only thanks to the affordability of the Romanian model. Still, if Cupra ever decides to make an April Fools car, this one would be awesome.

The bed added to the rendering is small but very sporty. The trunk would have to open the other way, and you'd probably only have room for a toolbox and a kitchen sink. Still, that plumber would probably be able to go anywhere in a hurry.

Since it's a plug-in hybrid with a pure electric range of 50 kilometers, the Cupra could enter congestion zones freely. Also, it's an SUV with all-wheel traction, so off-roading isn't a problem, while the powertrain pushing out 245 HP might deliver brisk acceleration and over 200 km/h for autobahn cruising.

We're big fans of the design. From the front, the Formentor looks like a Maserati Levante with angular lights while the back has a hint of Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV, thanks to those quad pipes. It's probably a good thing that VW didn't bother buying any of those struggling Italian brands because SEAT has all the Latin flair they need.
CUPRA Formentor Concept Cupra rendering Seat
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
SEAT models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVSEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactAll SEAT models  
 
 