Cupra Formentor Becomes Hybrid Sports Pickup in Rendering

We believe the Formentor opens a new chapter for both SEAT and the VW Group. However, that probably doesn't include any pages about pickups. 20 photos



Since the Formentor already looks like a production Cupra model and has the coupe roofline, it's not like he could have done any other kind of rendering besides a pickup. Perhaps a race car would have worked, but that takes extra work.



The Formentor wouldn't make a good pickup since it's based on the Ateca platform and thus very small. Sure, the Dacia Duster pickup exists, but only thanks to the affordability of the Romanian model. Still, if Cupra ever decides to make an April Fools car, this one would be awesome.



The bed added to the rendering is small but very sporty. The trunk would have to open the other way, and you'd probably only have room for a toolbox and a kitchen sink. Still, that plumber would probably be able to go anywhere in a hurry.



Since it's a plug-in hybrid with a pure electric range of 50 kilometers, the Cupra could enter congestion zones freely. Also, it's an SUV with all-wheel traction, so off-roading isn't a problem, while the powertrain pushing out 245 HP might deliver brisk acceleration and over 200 km/h for autobahn cruising.



