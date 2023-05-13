Ain't No One Got Love for This Koenigsegg Jesko Build Slot – It's Clear Why, Isn't It?

To most people, and by most people, we mean the jet set, the world of ultra-fast cars revolves around a few brands. You have Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, and Porsche, the occasional Bugatti, and that's it for the most part. However, true petrolheads can tell you that there are other companies worth looking into if you're shopping for a costly machine that can give you an adrenaline rush at a hard push of the loud pedal.
Over the last few decades, several wealthy people wanted to create their own supercar/hypercar companies, and most failed spectacularly. But not Koenigsegg (or Pagani, for that matter), which is synonymous with neck-snapping performance. The Swedish auto marque was founded in 1994 by Christian von Koenigsegg, is based in Angelholm, and operates worldwide. In other words, pay the money, tell them where you want your blue-blooded beast shipped, and they will take care of everything.
Koenigsegg has three models in its current (and upcoming) portfolio: the CC850, Gemera, and Jesko, which build on the legacy of some of their previous exotics, like the Regera, Agera, One:1, CCR, and CCX. A true rival to the Bugatti Chiron, the Koenigsegg Jesko was introduced at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show (the good old days!). In plain hypercar fashion, all units were sold out before the event ended. Only 125 will ever be made, and assembly kicked off in 2021. It's unknown how many are still up for grabs, though 40 to 50 are being made each year. If you wanted your very own, then you have come to the right place, as we stumbled upon a build slot.
Between us, it's not the first time we are covering this exact build slot, as we first wrote about it last summer. However, in the meantime, no one decided to blow the jaw-dropping amount of Benjamins on it. The same German used car dealer is behind the ad, and they're asking €4,284,000, including tax, for the Jesko that's said to become available twelve months after placing the order. That's $4,685,455 at today's exchange rates, or pretty much Bugatti Chiron territory. You could land a whole bunch of supercars for that kind of money. Any petrolhead would quench their power thirst for life on a $4.7-million budget, though the Jesko is not your run-of-the-mill model.
Tipping the scales at 2,910 lbs (1,320 kg) dry, the Koenigsegg Jesko measures 187.4 inches (4,760 mm) from bumper to bumper. It is 80 inches (2,030 mm) wide and 47.6 inches (1,210 mm) tall. It features a carbon fiber monocoque with an aluminum honeycomb and integrated gasoline tanks. The model has a removable hardtop that will have to be left at home, as there is no place to store it, room for two, and rear-wheel steering. The clever suspension set-up, rack and pinion power-assisted steering, carbon ceramic brakes, and others help it improve its performance on the racetrack. It has three settings for the ESP and comes with 9.5x20-inch front and 12x21-inch rear wheels. These feature center locking can be optionally shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires for extra grip.
Some of the equipment listed by Koenigsegg on its official website includes four airbags, adjustable steering column and pedals, leather or Alcantara upholstery with contrast stitching, Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging pad, audio system, climate control, G sensor, bird's eye view parking assistance with front and rear sensors, reversing camera, hydraulic front and rear lift system, alarm, and digital owner's book. The equipment level featured on the said build slot, advertised here, is unknown. Still, interested parties are advised to double-check with the Swedish hypercar maker and to sign the papers in the presence of a lawyer. After all, it does cost a lot, and it's better to be safe than sorry. But would you blow that sum on a Koenigsegg Jesko build slot, or would you opt for something different? Let us know your answer by dropping a line in the comments area.
Koenigsegg has three models in its current (and upcoming) portfolio: the CC850, Gemera, and Jesko, which build on the legacy of some of their previous exotics, like the Regera, Agera, One:1, CCR, and CCX. A true rival to the Bugatti Chiron, the Koenigsegg Jesko was introduced at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show (the good old days!). In plain hypercar fashion, all units were sold out before the event ended. Only 125 will ever be made, and assembly kicked off in 2021. It's unknown how many are still up for grabs, though 40 to 50 are being made each year. If you wanted your very own, then you have come to the right place, as we stumbled upon a build slot.
Between us, it's not the first time we are covering this exact build slot, as we first wrote about it last summer. However, in the meantime, no one decided to blow the jaw-dropping amount of Benjamins on it. The same German used car dealer is behind the ad, and they're asking €4,284,000, including tax, for the Jesko that's said to become available twelve months after placing the order. That's $4,685,455 at today's exchange rates, or pretty much Bugatti Chiron territory. You could land a whole bunch of supercars for that kind of money. Any petrolhead would quench their power thirst for life on a $4.7-million budget, though the Jesko is not your run-of-the-mill model.
First of all, it boasts a whopping 1,280 hp (1,298 ps/955 kW) at 7,800 rpm from its twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine placed in the middle. The unit's thrust is rated at 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm), and it is available from 2,700 to 6,170 rpm. Mind you, these numbers are available on pump gas, but if you put E85 in the 19-gallon (72-liter) tank, then it will kick out a staggering 1,600 hp (1,623 ps/1,195 kW) and 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm). Mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, the engine can be revved up to 8,500 rpm. The car's top speed has yet to be tested, but it is estimated that it can do over 310 mph (500 kph). Needless to say there are not that many places on our planet where one can max it out legally and safely.
Tipping the scales at 2,910 lbs (1,320 kg) dry, the Koenigsegg Jesko measures 187.4 inches (4,760 mm) from bumper to bumper. It is 80 inches (2,030 mm) wide and 47.6 inches (1,210 mm) tall. It features a carbon fiber monocoque with an aluminum honeycomb and integrated gasoline tanks. The model has a removable hardtop that will have to be left at home, as there is no place to store it, room for two, and rear-wheel steering. The clever suspension set-up, rack and pinion power-assisted steering, carbon ceramic brakes, and others help it improve its performance on the racetrack. It has three settings for the ESP and comes with 9.5x20-inch front and 12x21-inch rear wheels. These feature center locking can be optionally shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires for extra grip.
Some of the equipment listed by Koenigsegg on its official website includes four airbags, adjustable steering column and pedals, leather or Alcantara upholstery with contrast stitching, Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging pad, audio system, climate control, G sensor, bird's eye view parking assistance with front and rear sensors, reversing camera, hydraulic front and rear lift system, alarm, and digital owner's book. The equipment level featured on the said build slot, advertised here, is unknown. Still, interested parties are advised to double-check with the Swedish hypercar maker and to sign the papers in the presence of a lawyer. After all, it does cost a lot, and it's better to be safe than sorry. But would you blow that sum on a Koenigsegg Jesko build slot, or would you opt for something different? Let us know your answer by dropping a line in the comments area.